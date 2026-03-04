Chapman Freeborn maintains an active global crisis response framework and has been arranging emergency passenger and cargo charter flights, including evacuation missions, amid ongoing geopolitical instability in the Middle East and disruption to global aviation routes.

According to flight tracking data from Flightradar24, more than 2,000 flights to and from major Gulf airports have been cancelled, reflecting the scale of operational disruption across the region.

In response to the current situation, Chapman Freeborn has worked in collaboration with government ministries and authorities across multiple countries to deliver critical air support. These operations include:

• Emergency passenger and cargo charter flights, including evacuation missions

• Time-critical cargo movements through bespoke charter solutions

• Strategic routing and operational coordination across disrupted air corridors

• Rapid-deployment charter options to maintain global continuity for our clients

The company works closely with airlines, civil aviation authorities, governments, and humanitarian organisations to ensure every mission is carefully coordinated and every aircraft deployed with precision.

With airspace restrictions shifting hour by hour, Chapman Freeborn’s global flight support and charter teams are operating 24/7 to provide clarity, safe routing, and uninterrupted operational continuity.

“During periods of geopolitical uncertainty, speed, flexibility, and reliable operational planning are critical for our clients,” said Saska Gerasimova, Group Chief Executive Officer at Chapman Freeborn. “Our global teams remain ready to support airlines, cargo operators, and governments with safe, compliant, and responsive charter solutions as conditions continue to evolve, with a constant focus on protecting lives and safeguarding operations.”

For urgent assistance related to evacuations or emergency air charters, Chapman Freeborn’s crisis response team is available 24/7:

Flightsupport@chapmanfreeborn.aero

PAX@chapmanfreeborn.aero

Cargo@chapmanfreeborn.aero

