Saudi Arabia - Seequent, the Bentley Subsurface Company, will participate again in the 5th edition of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF), which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 13 to 15 January 2026. The company will showcase its world-leading geoscience technologies, highlighting its role in advancing data-driven mineral exploration in Saudi Arabia, and engaging with industry leaders on the future of the regional mining sector.

The participation aligns perfectly with Seequent’s commitment to advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. It will highlight its key role in supporting major mining projects in the region. Visitors can also explore Seequent’s comprehensive range of solutions, including MX Deposit, Imago, Leapfrog, Evo platform and Oasis Montaj, understanding how they work together to form a connected digital ecosystem for exploration and mining.

Dr. Janina Elliott, Segment Director for Mining at Seequent, stated: “Seequent’s participation in this dynamic event underscores our longstanding vision to promote sustainable mining practices and digital innovation in the Middle East. It also highlights our expertise in the geoscience and data-driven exploration sector, as well as our position as a market leader trusted by nine of the world’s top ten mining companies.”

As part of the event, Dr. Elliott will participate in a panel discussion titled ‘Tackling the Data Challenge in Geological Surveying and Exploration’.

A pre-FMF workshop is scheduled to be held in partnership with AGC Al Haytham Mining Company on January 12, 2026, prior to both organisations signing an MoU. The workshop, titled ‘Unlocking Integrated Workflows – Seequent Solutions for Exploration and Resource Modelling’, will be led by Seequent’s Regional Manager of Business Development, Amjad Alashqar, who serves as a trusted local advisor and first point of contact in the region. The session will focus on the potential of digital integration in reducing operational risks, enhancing decision-making and fostering collaboration across exploration and mining teams.

FMF 2026 is the ideal venue for Seequent to engage with C-suite leaders, policymakers, and international mining stakeholders. The company has a longstanding and expanding presence in the Middle East, with offices in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. It also supports key industry players with its advanced technologies, backing major regional giga-projects.

