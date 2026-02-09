Dubai UAE: Scope Prime, the award-winning institutional liquidity brand of Rostro Group has announced the launch of its Futures & Options (F&O) offering, providing professional market participants with transparent pricing and execution, through direct access to on-exchange liquidity. The service enables trading across leading global exchanges, including the CME, Eurex, ICE, and CBOT.

The launch comes amid rising global demand for exchange-traded markets. In the UAE, growing hedge fund inflows have fuelled a sharp increase in institutional trading activity, with average daily volumes from the region rising by approximately 16% year-on-year, supported by an increase of approximately 30% in hedge fund participation.

Saul Knapp, Managing Director, Futures & Options at Rostro Group, commented: “We know market participants are becoming more sensitive to execution quality, pricing transparency and counterparty risk management. Our Futures & Options offering complements our established OTC suite by providing direct market access to regulated, on-exchange liquidity offering an alternative to traditional broker-delivered OTC execution.”

Trading on-exchange products significantly reduces the counterparty risk for those institutional clients placing larger orders, whilst also delivering material economic benefits. As Futures & Options remove the overnight financing associated with CFD trading, total execution costs are instead determined by transparent exchange fees and commission structures.

Saul Knapp, added:“Exchange-traded liquidity has always been transparent and resilient by design. Our role is to make it accessible, commercially viable, and operationally practical for professional clients by providing access to level 2 pricing, connecting our clients directly to the central limit order book and, as a result, ensuring our clients have their orders filled at the best available price on the market.”

To ensure seamless integration for broker-dealers, asset managers and hedge funds, Scope Prime has deployed an infrastructure that delivers access to metals, indices, soft commodities, and treasuries via trading platforms MT5, CQG, and Trading Technologies (TT).

The F&O launch will be supported by ongoing thought leadership, educational content, and live demonstrations, with Scope Prime showcasing the offering at iFX Expo Dubai from 10th -12th February, 2026.

About Rostro Group: Rostro Group (www.rostro.com), is a fintech group of companies focused on offering financial products. Founded in 2021, the Group operates multiple brokerages brands, invests in Fintech businesses, and launched Rostro Foundation. Founded by Roger Hambury, and led by Michael Ayres, the group caters to a wide range of financial products and services across the globe.

About Scope Prime

Scope Prime is the institutional brand of Rostro Group, providing prime brokerage, execution, liquidity, and infrastructure solutions to professional trading firms, brokers, and institutional clients globally. Scope Prime operates across multiple regulated entities and global locations.