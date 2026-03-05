Dubai, UAE: PRISM's Palette San Marino Hotel in Dubai has recorded 60 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in bookings during the recent holiday season, marking a significant performance milestone for the property. The performance analysis is based on a comparative review of the holiday season across two consecutive holiday seasons i.e. December 2024–January 2025 and December 2025–January 2026, underscoring sustained growth momentum rather than a one-time seasonal spike.

According to PRISM’s internal data, direct bookings also recorded 381 percent Y-o-Y growth over the same period, reflecting stronger brand visibility and improved customer acquisition efficiency.

The hotel was onboarded by PRISM in November 2024 as part of the company’s premium properties expansion programme in Dubai. The upward trajectory began immediately after the hotel was onboarded onto the PRISM (Parent of OYO) network, signaling the impact of structured demand generation, distribution optimization, and operational alignment.

PRISM used a dynamic pricing model to accelerate the growth, enabling the hotel to optimise room rates in real time based on demand patterns and booking behaviour. This data-led approach significantly enhanced occupancy levels while maximising revenue across key markets.

The sustained booking growth was driven by PRISM’s rapidly expanding global distribution ecosystem, which includes more than 20 Online Travel Agency (OTA) partnerships and has significantly enhanced Palette San Marino’s visibility across key international markets.

Further strengthening this momentum, the CheckIn app, PRISM’s dedicated global platform for premium properties, accelerated direct guest engagement, resulting in higher long-stay and repeat bookings through a seamless discovery and booking journey.

PRISM also rolled out a dedicated marketing acceleration programme for the property, encompassing a series of targeted initiatives. These included enhancing the hotel’s digital storefront with high-quality, professionally curated imagery and refreshed content to strengthen visual appeal and significantly improve conversion rates across booking platforms.

In addition, detailed descriptions highlighting the hotel’s amenities, strategic location advantage, proximity to key business districts, and access to popular nearby attractions were integrated across listings. Showcasing nearby landmarks and top leisure destinations helped position the property more competitively for both business and holiday travelers, further driving higher engagement and booking conversions.

Strategic partnerships across events, destination celebrations, and experiential travel further expanded its customer base, positioning Palette San Marino as a preferred venue for curated gatherings and premium getaways.

Simultaneously, measurable improvements in guest satisfaction scores, service delivery standards, and on-property upgrades strengthened repeat bookings and positive reviews. The surge in demand for premium short-stay formats, weekend escapes, and celebration-led travel including milestone events such as anniversary celebrations also contributed meaningfully to the sustained growth trajectory during this period.

Speaking on the development, Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer-Asia, PRISM, said, "At PRISM, we combine asset-light, technology-led operating model with deep local market intelligence to deliver measurable growth for premium properties. Our focus remains on driving sustainable revenue growth and maximizing returns for property owners, without compromising on guest experience and local ownership identity".

Saleh Alshunnar, the owner of San Marino Hotel, added, "Since partnering with PRISM, we have seen a marked improvement not just in bookings, but in overall operating efficiency. Importantly, this growth has been sustainable and demand-led, giving us greater visibility and confidence in long-term asset value enhancement."

Dubai’s hospitality landscape remains highly competitive, especially during peak travel periods driven by leisure tourism, regional travel, and international visitors. Against this backdrop, Palette San Marino’s performance underscores the strength of structured brand affiliation and network-driven demand acceleration.

About PRISM

PRISM (formerly Oravel Stays Ltd.) is the corporate parent of OYO and a portfolio of brands with growing network of more than 22,000 hotel storefronts and 123,000 home storefronts in over 35 countries as on June 30, 2025. From short stays and extended living to luxury escapes, co-working hubs, celebration spaces, and hospitality technology solutions, PRISM simplifies and enriches urban living through scalable innovation. For more information, visit www.PRISMlife.com