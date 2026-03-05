Amman, Jordan – At The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, excellence is a daily practice. Throughout 2025, this philosophy has been affirmed on both regional and global stages, as the hotel earned a series of prestigious accolades recognizing its leadership in luxury hospitality, wellness, sustainability, and service culture. Together, these honors mark 2025 as a defining year for The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s most distinguished luxury destinations.

Leading the year’s recognitions, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman was awarded the “Michelin Key” as part of the inaugural global selection celebrating hotels that exemplify exceptional design, authenticity, consistent service, and unforgettable guest experiences, while also recognizing culinary excellence and sustainable practices. As the first edition of this distinction, the Michelin Key represents a landmark moment in global hospitality, positioning The Ritz-Carlton, Amman among an exclusive group of hotels worldwide recognized for setting a new benchmark in refined, experience-led luxury.

Sustainability emerged as a defining pillar of the hotel’s success in 2025. The Ritz-Carlton, Amman was honored with the “Forbes Sustainability Award,” becoming the first hotel in Jordan to receive this distinction. This is in addition to earning the “Green Key Sustainability Award 2025.” Together, these recognitions underscore the hotel’s leadership in responsible luxury and its long-term commitment to embedding meaningful environmental and social practices across all aspects of the guest experience.

Guest recognition also took center stage as “Condé Nast Traveller” named The Ritz-Carlton, Amman a recipient of its “Reader’s Choice Award 2025.” Selected alongside an extensive list of the world’s most established and celebrated hotels, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman stood as the only hotel in Jordan to receive this honor, reflecting the lasting impressions created through its personalized service, refined design, and sense of place.

Excellence across wellness and luxury hospitality was further recognized through a combination of regional and global honors. The Ritz-Carlton, Amman was named as “Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel & Spa 2025” by the World Travel Awards, while the hotel’s spa was named “Jordan’s Best Hotel Spa 2025” by the World Spa Awards. These distinctions reflect the property’s ability to harmonize refined accommodations, immersive wellness experiences, and an uncompromising standard of care.

In the realm of events, the hotel was named “Jordan’s Best MICE Hotel 2025” by the World MICE Awards, recognizing its refined approach to meetings and events. With elegantly designed venues, intuitive technology, and a highly personalized service ethos, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman continues to elevate every gathering into a seamless and thoughtfully curated experience.

Reflecting on this remarkable year, Dimitrios Kotsifakos, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, shared, “We are proud of these recognitions in 2025, which are first and foremost a tribute to the dedication and craftsmanship of our Ladies and Gentlemen, whose passion brings The Ritz-Carlton experience to life every day. As we look ahead to 2026, our focus remains on deepening personalized experiences, advancing our sustainability journey, and continuing to evolve The Ritz-Carlton, Amman as a destination that sets new standards for luxury, wellness, and meaningful hospitality in the region.”

Since opening its doors in 2022, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has steadily emerged as one of the region’s most respected luxury landmarks. From globally recognized wellness offerings and award-winning dining to an uncompromising service culture, the hotel continues to set new benchmarks for refined hospitality. The achievements of 2025 stand as a testament to a philosophy rooted in authenticity, precision, and the enduring legacy of The Ritz-Carlton.

