Building on last year’s Alizz Business SME Development Programme and reinforcing their shared commitment to strengthening Oman’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, Alizz Islamic Bank and Sharakah upscale the second edition of the Programme, reaching out to more businesses and expanding its reach across the Sultanate.

The renewed partnership will empower an additional 15 high-potential SMEs this year through an intensive development journey, while extending structured capacity building opportunities to 300 SMEs across the Sultanate.

Launched under the Bank’s flagship SME value proposition, ‘Alizz Business’, the programme is designed to accelerate sustainable growth, enhance competitiveness and equip Omani entrepreneurs with the tools required to thrive in an evolving market environment.

The second edition will continue to focus on two core pillars: consultancy and capacity building. Over a 12-month period, the selected 15 SMEs will benefit from tailored consultancy services, including comprehensive 360-degree business assessments, the development of long-term strategic roadmaps, governance advisory and leadership coaching.

In parallel, the wider group of 300 SMEs will gain access to structured educational workshops and training sessions across the Sultanate that are designed to strengthen key business competencies such as financial management, marketing strategy, digital transformation, operational efficiency and sustainable growth planning. Industry experts and mentors will provide practical insights aligned with current market trends and best practices.

The programme aims to deliver measurable impact by enhancing operational resilience, improving strategic clarity and expanding market opportunities for Omani SMEs. By equipping businesses with practical frameworks, policies and growth tools, the initiative seeks to foster innovation, support job creation, and contribute meaningfully to Oman’s broader economic diversification agenda.

Ali Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah, said: “This second edition reflects the tangible impact achieved through our initial collaboration. By expanding the number of beneficiaries and deepening the programme’s scope, we are further empowering Omani entrepreneurs with the expertise, structure and confidence required to scale their businesses sustainably.”

Ali Al Mani, CEO of Alizz Islamic Bank, commented: “At Alizz Islamic Bank, we firmly believe SMEs are the backbone of economic progress. Through ‘Alizz Business’, we go beyond providing Shari’a-compliant financial solutions by actively investing in the development of our SME community. This renewed partnership with Sharakah reinforces our long-term commitment to building a resilient and sustainable SME ecosystem in Oman.”

‘Alizz Business’ continues to offer a comprehensive suite of Shari’a-compliant financial products and services tailored to SMEs, including flexible financing solutions for expansion and working capital, alongside advanced digital banking capabilities designed to support operational efficiency.

About Alizz Islamic Bank

Alizz Islamic Bank is one of the first dedicated Islamic banks in Oman that provides innovative financial solutions and banking products adhered by Islamic Shari’a. The Bank was established in September 2013 with the aim of offering customers an enriching banking experience to serve both Corporate and Retail customers across Oman through innovative Islamic products and services. Alizz Islamic Bank is privileged to be guided by the principles of Islam and shaped by the vision of Oman.

About Sharakah

Sharakah, among Oman’s first SME development initiatives has been fostering the entrepreneurial spirit since 1998 when it was incorporated by a Royal Decree No. (76/98). Since its inception, Sharakah has provided support to a substantial number of projects in different sectors through awareness, training programs, financial support, consultation services and more. Playing a strategic role in the SMEs ecosystem in the Sultanate and making a positive impact is Sharakah’s vision, and its strategies revolve around the objectives of benefitting the Omani SME sector.