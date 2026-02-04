Muscat – The Central Bank of Oman (CBO), in collaboration with the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), on Tuesday launched the 17th IFSB Summit in Muscat under the theme ‘Islamic Finance for the Future: Breaking New Ground for Global Impact’.

The three-day summit brings together senior policymakers, central bank governors, industry leaders, and representatives from intergovernmental institutions and academia from more than 40 countries, reinforcing its position as a leading global platform for advancing dialogue and cooperation in Islamic finance.

In his welcoming address, H E Ahmed Jaafar al Musalmi, Governor of the Central Bank of Oman, highlighted the growing relevance of Islamic finance’s ethical foundations, transparency, and strong linkages to the real economy, particularly in the face of global economic uncertainty, rapid technological transformation, and climate-related risks.

He also underscored Oman’s steady progress in building a resilient Islamic finance sector since its introduction in 2012, supported by a robust regulatory and supervisory framework.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the summit discussions focused on the role of Islamic finance in driving economic diversification, enhancing financial inclusion, promoting sustainability, and strengthening resilience and social development, including the empowerment of women and youth.

The three-day programme featured high-level plenary sessions, governors’ and CEOs’ forums, and technical discussions covering fintech innovation, capital markets, liquidity management, sustainability, crisis preparedness, youth engagement, social impact, and Shariah governance. Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening integration across Islamic banking, capital markets, and takaful.

The summit further reinforced international cooperation among IFSB member jurisdictions and showcased the Sultanate of Oman as an attractive investment destination, highlighting opportunities across priority sectors including logistics, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, tourism, and the digital economy.

The event reaffirmed Oman’s commitment to an internationally aligned Islamic finance framework and its continued contribution to the future growth, resilience, and global impact of the Islamic financial services industry.

