Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group has signed a Letter of Intent with the Ministry of National Defence of Ecuador to deliver a major security infrastructure programme focused on modernising surveillance systems and strengthening border protection capabilities.

The agreement was highlighted during the recent official visit of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to Ecuador, reflecting the growing strategic cooperation between the two nations.

The agree ment establishes a strategic partnership to enhance Ecuador’s defence and border security capabilities through advanced, integrated solutions. Under the multi-year programme, EDGE would deliver modern surveillance systems, supported by training and local capability development to ensure long-term operational readiness.

Omar Al Zaabi, President – Commercial, EDGE Group, said: “This agreement represents a decisive step in deepening our strategic partnership with Ecuador’s Ministry of Defence. EDGE has delivered complex national security and border surveillance programmes across multiple regions, demonstrating a proven ability to integrate advanced technologies into cohesive, operationally effective systems in some of the most challenging environments. Through this initiative, we would bring that experience to Ecuador by deploying high performance surveillance and protection capabilities while building robust in-country expertise to secure lasting operational advantage and resilience.”

EDGE has executed and continues to deliver similar large-scale security infrastructure initiatives across Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. These programmes encompass nationwide surveillance architectures, integrated command centres, sensor networks, and structured skills transfer, designed to address varied geographic conditions and evolving threat landscapes.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold, and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics, and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae