Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip today announced the opening of its new data centre in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Kingdom’s fast-growing digital economy and positioning Infobip as a trusted partner for enterprises and government organisations requiring strict data sovereignty, security and regulatory compliance.



Enterprises across Saudi Arabia are facing increasing data residency and regulatory requirements, particularly in highly regulated sectors such as government, finance, healthcare and large enterprise. At the same time, AI services often face latency and reliability challenges when compute resources and sensitive data are hosted outside the region.



Infobip’s new in-Kingdom data center addresses these challenges by enabling AI workloads to be deployed and run directly within Saudi Arabia, ensuring data remains hosted and processed locally, without being transferred beyond national borders.



Amsal Kapetanovic, Head of KSA at Infobip, comments: “Saudi Arabia is rapidly advancing its digital economy and accelerating its Vision 2030 ambitions, making trusted, in-country digital infrastructure more important than ever. In times of regional uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions in the Gulf, having sovereign, locally hosted data centres isn’t just a regulatory convenience; it’s a strategic necessity. With our new data centre in the Kingdom, enterprises and government entities can run AI workloads locally, meet regulatory requirements with confidence, and maintain continuity even during crises, benefiting from secure, low-latency infrastructure that supports innovation at scale while enhancing digital sovereignty and operational resilience.”



By investing heavily in the Kingdom, Infobip is signalling its long-term ambitions in the region while enabling faster, more reliable AI-driven responses across conversational channels and customer engagement services. The new data centre will be available for enterprise and public-sector customers across Saudi Arabia seeking compliant, sovereign AI compute and storage within the Kingdom.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip’s technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to over 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

