NEW YORK -- (BUSINESS WIRE)-- Real Chemistry today announced results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, underscoring sustained momentum and reinforcing the company’s position as a commercialization partner to the world’s most innovative life sciences and healthcare organizations.

“We’re entering our 25th anniversary year in one of our strongest positions yet, with every part of our business growing,” said Shankar Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance reflects a model built specifically for the healthcare and life sciences industry—integrating AI-powered data and insights, precision media strategy and creative, medical, influencer and communications execution at scale. We will continue to invest in our talent and technology to help clients move faster and more efficiently with measurable impact for the providers, patients, and caregivers they serve.”

In 2025, the first full year since the spin-off of Swoop, Real Chemistry reported revenue of $560 million, representing 14% growth over 2024. These results extend an uninterrupted pattern of year-over-year (YoY) growth since the company’s founding in 2001. Real Chemistry expects growth to accelerate in 2026, driven by continued investment in capabilities that address critical client needs, strong demand for integrated solutions, the expansion of precision media and analytics services, and scaled AI-enabled delivery — all underpinned by enduring client partnerships.

Expanded Capabilities, Technology and AI Advancements, and Global Footprint

Over the course of 2025, Real Chemistry strengthened its foundational omnichannel business, further securing its position as the partner of choice for delivering precision healthcare media experiences at scale. Acquisitions of Spring & Bond and Greater Than One expanded the company’s ability to connect data, media, creativity and technology into fully integrated, end-to-end solutions for clients worldwide.

Building on a history of early technology and analytics adoption, Real Chemistry moved beyond employee productivity to integrate AI-enabled machine learning and agentic tools into transforming end-to-end workflows and delivering a growing set of client solutions. Those tools include HealthGEO, a generative AI intelligence solution that provides a centralized view of brand representation across leading LLMs, and Real Chemistry’s proprietary omnichannel orchestration engine that enables real-time personalization and next-best-action deployment across digital channels.

The company also expanded its global footprint with new hub offices in Munich, Zurich and Dubai and plans additional hub enhancements and in-market team growth in 2026. Since 2023, Real Chemistry’s international headcount has increased by 25%.

“2025 was a year of significant change in healthcare marketing and communications, as clients consolidated partners and raised expectations for faster, more efficient delivery,” said Jeff Lupinacci, Chief Financial Officer. “Real Chemistry’s healthcare-only focus and one P&L operating model—supported by optimized global delivery and scaled AI-driven workflows—enable disciplined execution that delivers measurable value for our clients and empowers our people to do their best work.”

“The momentum coming out of 2025 is undeniable. We’re not just growing—we’re growing stronger. Our commitment to long‑term partnerships and innovating alongside our clients to deliver what they need to thrive in an increasingly complex market ensures that we don’t just win business—we also keep it. I’m proud of the fact that this sustained record of strong performance also allows us to continue recognizing our industry-leading talent with industry-leading annual bonus incentives,” added Narayanan.

Select 2025 Recognition

Real Chemistry was recognized for the strength of its integrated model, earning Global Healthcare Agency of the Year honors from PRovoke and the SABRE Awards as well as Outstanding Agency of the Year at the PRWeek Healthcare Awards. The company was named Healthcare Network of the Year by Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M) and Independent Healthcare Network of the Year by the London International Awards (LIA).

At the 2025 Cannes Lions Festival, Real Chemistry received the first-ever Gold Lion for branded pharmaceutical work under the company’s creative agency, 21GRAMS, highlighting the prevailing market dynamic of the consumerization of healthcare. Additionally, the company was ranked the No. 2 healthcare network globally and the No. 2 healthcare agency in the 2025 Cannes Lions Health rankings.

Real Chemistry has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the last four consecutive years and was recognized on Fortune’s Best Places to Work in Advertising & Marketing list in 2025.

About Real Chemistry: 25 Years of Future-Focused Healthcare

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Real Chemistry is a tier-one partner to the world’s most innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered audience analytics and insights, Real Chemistry helps the healthcare industry better understand, reach and engage critical audiences to improve the healthcare experience for all. Anchored by a culture of innovation and creativity, Real Chemistry’s 2,200+ global experts across life sciences, marketing communications and technology are singularly focused on navigating the complexities of bringing scientific advances to market—and to the people who need them most. Real Chemistry’s brand portfolio includes 21GRAMS, a highly awarded creative agency, and starpower, a celebrity and influencer practice.

Today, Real Chemistry operates through offices across North America, Europe and the Middle East, complemented by a strategic partner network in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa—enabling the company to support clients wherever they operate.

