RAS AL KHAIMAH: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, popularly known as Julphar, reported solid performance in the third quarter, with net revenues reaching AED249.7 million, a 5% increase, bringing total revenues for the first nine months of 2025 to AED796.1 million, up 5.8%.

The company’s EBITDA rose to AED108.7 million compared to AED80.5 million during the same period last year.

According to the financial results for Q3 and the nine-month period ending September 2025, net income turned positive, reaching AED36.7 million after recording a loss of AED9.9 million last year.

The strong results reflect the company’s commitment to cost efficiency and operational discipline, contributing to improved profitability from ongoing operations and strengthened profit margins.