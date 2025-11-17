Arab Finance: Ibnsina Pharma (ISPH) posted a 62.32% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in the first nine months of 2025, recording EGP 659.843 million, versus EGP 406.513 million, the firm disclosed.

Net sales came in at EGP 55.394 billion in the January-September period this year, up from EGP 38.402 billion in the same period last year.

The company’s standalone net profits after tax stood at EGP 638.916 million in the nine-month period, rising from EGP 415.708 million in the corresponding period a year ago.

Meanwhile, standalone net sales increased to EGP 55.165 billion from EGP 38.271 billion.

Established in 2001, Ibnsina Pharma is the second-largest pharmaceutical distributor in Egypt, distributing products from over 350 global and local companies to more than 46,000 customers of pharmacies, hospitals, wholesalers, and healthcare institutions.