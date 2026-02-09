Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Khazna Data Centers, a global leader in hyperscale digital infrastructure, today announced the launch of Khazna NexOps, a dedicated, in-house operations organization designed to deliver a new standard of consistency, responsiveness, and operational excellence for hyperscale and AI-era infrastructure.

With this launch, Khazna has transitioned from a vendor-driven operations model to an insourced capability across more than 30 data centers. In less than 12 months, the Khazna NexOps team has expanded from 20 to more than 230 specialists, establishing a unified operating model spanning people, processes, technology, and governance while maintaining uninterrupted service for customers running mission-critical workloads.

“In a world where minutes of downtime are unacceptable, operations can’t be an afterthought,” said Bart Holsters, Managing Director, Khazna NexOps. “Khazna NexOps is a deliberate investment in accountability, capability, and customer experience. By bringing operations in-house, we can deliver more consistent execution, faster decision-making, and a service model built around the requirements of the most demanding hyperscale environments.”

Khazna NexOps was built to standardize performance and embed measurable quality controls across Khazna’s growing portfolio. A structured capability model defines operational layers across staffing, processes, KPIs, and governance, rolled out through phased activation and digitalization in 2026.

Khazna has developed over 5,000 operational documents to support repeatable, audit-ready practices across sites, and implemented competency-linked execution, where training, certification, and skills assessments are directly tied to work order allocation, ensuring only approved and qualified personnel carry out critical tasks.

“We view this as a new operating system for reliability,” Holsters added. “Working with global process, learning, and technology leaders, we’ve built the foundations so our teams can execute consistently across every site. That consistency is what customers ultimately feel: predictable performance, faster response, and tighter control of risk, so our clients are AI-ready in every sense of the term.”

People, process and innovation

As part of the launch of Khazna NexOps, advanced automation has been integrated into Khazna’s day-to-day operations.

Working with Presight, Khazna is implementing an advanced, AI-powered command and control platform to manage its growing portfolio of data centers. Operating from a secure, state-of-the-art AI hub in Abu Dhabi, the system uses artificial intelligence to monitor energy, cooling, equipment performance, and security, predicting issues before they occur and optimizing operations around the clock.

And working with AlphaGeo, Khazna has embedded climate intelligence into the core of its operations. By integrating physical climate projections, infrastructure resilience, and socio-economic indicators, teams are empowered with real-time data that informs long-term design decisions and operational risk management.

Khazna has also trialled robotic patrol units that support inspection routines and can help identify non-compliance or anomalies such as heat signatures, leaks, vibration, and other early indicators in controlled site environments.

These innovations augment growing operational teams and expertise, enhancing coverage, consistency, and response readiness.

Measurable operational outcomes

Since building out the team for Khazna NexOps, Khazna has seen a number of measurable improvements across key indicators, including:

Safety performance: Reductions in incident rates, including LTIFR and TRIR reaching zero, and more than 2 million LTI-free hours last year.

Energy efficiency: Further improvement in PUE by ~2.3% from already aggressive baselines, despite challenging regional climate conditions.

Operational readiness and consistency: Improved training completion and compliance outcomes through competency-linked task execution and standardized work practices.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO, Khazna Data Centers, said: “Khazna NexOps supports our broader mission to deliver resilient, efficient, and future-ready digital infrastructure as AI workloads accelerate and compute densities increase. By bringing operations in-house, we will strengthen end-to-end accountability, improve customer experience, and scale operational excellence for our rapidly expanding footprint.”

About Khazna Data Centers

As one of the fastest growing hyperscale data center platforms globally, Khazna Data Centers enables the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economies by delivering advanced infrastructure with unparalleled energy efficiency. Khazna is at the forefront of data center technology, pioneering solutions that combine innovation, resiliency, and sustainability. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-powered applications powering the future economy.

This release includes statements of a future intent, pertaining to planned deployments, expected outcomes, and anticipated performance capabilities. Actual results may differ due to exogenous operational, technical, regulatory factors. Any metrics or performance information provided herein for certain periods and scope, are subject to alteration based on methodology, data availability, and operational updates. References to third-party products or services (including Presight and Alphageo) are for identification purposes only; such third parties are not liable for this release, and Khazna gives no endorsement, warranty, or guarantee for such third-party offerings or their performance.