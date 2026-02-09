Dubai: In a landmark achievement that reflects Dubai’s boundless ambition and steadfast vision to build a world-class digital government defined by leadership and excellence, Digital Dubai has announced earning 24 international ISO certifications within a single year. This milestone further fosters Dubai’s position as a capital of digital trust and a global model for applying the highest standards of governance, innovation, and sustainable digital services.

Beyond the record number of certifications, the true significance of this accomplishment lies in its transformative impact. It marks the culmination of an institutional journey that has embedded international best practices into everyday operations, making them an integral part of Digital Dubai’s culture. Quality, excellence, governance, innovation, and security are no longer goals alone but established ways of working that directly enhance quality of life, strengthen trust, and deliver seamless, integrated digital experiences.

Digital Dubai has adopted a comprehensive, interconnected approach that brings together quality management, data protection, business continuity, and innovation. This integrated framework ensures that Dubai’s digital transformation is more secure, efficient, resilient, and sustainable, while strengthening its ability to address today’s challenges and anticipate tomorrow’s needs.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Maryam Al Mehrzi, Excellence and Pioneering Advisor at Digital Dubai, said: “Digital Dubai’s attainment of 24 international ISO certifications within a single year is a major milestone that reflects the authority's high level of institutional maturity. It underscores a firm commitment to adopting leading global standards in governance, quality, and innovation. This international recognition is a result of an integrated approach founded on continuous improvement, enhanced performance efficiency, and a deeply rooted culture of excellence across all operations and services.

This accomplishment further strengthens Dubai’s leadership in digital transformation and in delivering sustainable digital services that place people at the center of priorities. At Digital Dubai, innovation and quality are not temporary initiatives, but core elements of our institutional mindset and practice. This approach encourages employees to seek continuous improvement and ongoing learning, creating a culture that positively impacts people's lives and the wider community through services that are more efficient, seamless, and reliable.”

A Global First in AI and Data Governance

Digital Dubai has also achieved a global milestone as the first entity in the region to receive certification in AI Governance ISO/IEC 38507:2022 and Data Governance ISO/IEC 38505-1:2017. This distinction underscores Dubai’s commitment to managing artificial intelligence through principles of responsibility, transparency, and fairness, and to handling data as a strategic asset that serves people and safeguards their rights.

This achievement places Dubai among the leading cities that not only adopt advanced technologies but also champion ethical governance of digital transformation. By strengthening public trust and promoting a balanced model that combines innovation with accountability, Dubai continues to enhance people’s lives and overall

An Integrated Framework for Security and Readiness

This advanced ecosystem includes key standards such as ISO 27001 for Information Security Management, ISO/IEC 27701 for Privacy Information Management, and ISO 22301 for Business Continuity. Together, these certifications reflect Digital Dubai’s strong capabilities in protecting data and ensuring the continuity and readiness of digital services under all circumstances, including emergencies.

In the areas of Institutional Excellence and Innovation, standards such as ISO 9001 for Quality Management and ISO 56001 for Innovation Management help foster a culture of continuous improvement and drive the development of digital services in line with customer expectations and Dubai’s future ambitions.

Digital Transformation Driving Sustainability

As part of its broader commitment to responsibility and sustainability, Digital Dubai has also adopted standards such as ISO 20400 for Sustainable Procurement and ISO 26000 for Social Responsibility. This underscores that digital transformation in Dubai goes beyond technology, serving instead as a strategic catalyst for sustainable development and a key contributor to long-term

An Institutional Achievement that Reflects the Spirit of Dubai

Securing 24 international certifications in a single year represents far more than an administrative accomplishment. It reflects Dubai’s spirit, grounded in the belief that leadership is achieved through sustained institutional excellence, clear vision, and commitment to the highest international standards. It also reaffirms that Digital Dubai is confidently advancing the city’s position as a global beacon of digital leadership by delivering secure, innovative, and sustainable digital services and as an international benchmark for governments aspiring to shape the future with confidence and responsibility.