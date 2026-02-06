Bata Industrials South Africa, a leading local manufacturer in professional safety footwear, will be exhibiting for the first time at the Investing in African Mining Indaba, taking place 9–12 February 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The Mining Indaba is widely regarded as Africa’s most influential mining gathering.

“This is a milestone moment for Bata Industrials,” said Deenai Heralall, marketing manager at Bata South Africa. “Our purpose is to protect every worker, every shift, every step, and Mining Indaba offers the ideal platform to connect with the mining community, listen to the realities on site, and showcase how our safety footwear keeps teams protected in Africa’s toughest conditions.”

What Bata Industrials will showcase at Mining Indaba

Bata Industrials will present its advanced mining safety footwear ranges – Avenger and Helix – engineered specifically for African mining environments. Key features include heat-resistant outsoles, steel/composite toe protection, advanced slip resistant tread patterns, anti-penetration midsoles, and long shift comfort systems. Demonstrations will highlight how design, materials and biomechanical insights combine to deliver durable protection and reduce fatigue in demanding underground and surface operations.

Why Mining Indaba

Mining Indaba is the continent’s flagship platform for dealmaking, partnerships, investment and policy dialogue.

In addition to thousands of delegates, the event attracts key decision makers, including 1,450+ mining company executives and 1,300+ global investors, making it a uniquely effective forum for suppliers and operators to collaborate on technology, safety and productivity. In 2025 the Indaba drew over 10,500 delegates from 122 countries, 58 ministers and 1,400+ government officials.

“We’re entering Mining Indaba to build long term partnerships across the value chain – from safety managers and procurement teams to investors and government stakeholders,” Heralall added. “Our message is simple: innovation in safety footwear is integral to safer, more productive mines, and we’re here to contribute to that progress.”

Meet the team



- Where: Mining Indaba 2026, CTICC, Cape Town



- When: 9–12 February 2026



- Stand: 2L12

About Bata Industrials South Africa

Bata Industrials South Africa manufactures professional safety footwear, combining over a century of shoemaking heritage with modern materials science and ergonomic design. From mining and heavy industry to logistics and manufacturing, Bata Industrials South Africa engineers footwear that prioritises protection, durability and all-day comfort to help workers perform at their best. Bata Industrials SA falls under the Bata Group – one of the world’s leading manufacturers and retailers of quality footwear. A global concern with more than 32,000 employees, 21 production facilities, over 5,300 stores in more than 70 countries across the globe, Bata has been providing the best shoes at the best prices, backed by unparalleled service, for more than 130 years.



