Cairo, Egypt – In a move to reinforce its commitment to delivering differentiated, client-centric banking solutions, QNB Group celebrated the launch of Private Banking services at QNB Egypt. The new offering delivers a fully integrated banking experience tailored to an elite segment of high-net-worth clients, starting with a highly qualified relationship management team dedicated to meeting clients’ diverse needs. The experience is further strengthened by QNB Group’s extensive regional and global presence, spanning approximately 28 countries worldwide.

Through Private Banking services, clients benefit from the highest levels of privacy and service diversity, with access to a wide range of tailored financial solutions aligned with each client’s individual preferences. The offerings also include comprehensive financial, analytical, and market advisory services, in addition to enabling clients to enjoy a global shopping experience at leading local and international retailers through an exclusive network of partnerships with renowned brands.

The premium banking experience offered to Private Banking clients also provides access to dedicated, round-the-clock support from the Bank’s team through an exclusive hotline, ensuring prompt responses to all inquiries and requirements within minutes and seamless service delivery, while optmising clients valuable time and effort.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer of QNB, said: “The launch of Private Banking services embodies the Group’s vision of redefining premium banking across our markets. We are not merely offering a conventional banking service; rather, we are building an integrated ecosystem specifically designed to serve clients seeking a refined experience that goes beyond traditional financial services.”

He added: “QNB Group’s strength lies in combining deep banking expertise with continuous innovation. Through our global network and advanced capabilities in wealth management, advisory, and investment solutions, we enable our clients to manage their financial affairs seamlessly across borders. Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our digital capabilities and global partnerships to deliver the highest standards of convenience, exclusivity, and trust.”

For his part, Mr. Mohamed Bedeir, Chief Executive Officer of QNB Egypt, emphasised that Private Banking services represent a qualitative leap in the Egyptian banking market. He noted that they are not merely a new addition to the Bank’s suite of offerings, but rather a strategic step aimed at strengthening QNB Egypt’s position as the preferred destination for an elite segment of high-net-worth clients seeking a banking experience defined by integrated luxury and absolute trust.

Mr. Bedeir further explained that the Private Banking offering at QNB Egypt goes beyond conventional services to provide comprehensive support in wealth management, long-term financial planning, smart investment solutions, and highly specialised advisory services delivered by a select group of internationally certified banking experts.

He added: “Private Banking at QNB Egypt is built on focus and execution. By combining specialised expertise, dedicated service models, and advanced digital capability, we deliver a banking relationship defined by confidence, control, and long-term value.”