Muscat: Thawani Technologies LLC, Oman’s first Central Bank of Oman (CBO) licensed payment service provider (PSP), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Monak to establish a collaboration framework for integrated digital and financial technology solutions that can support public- and private-sector initiatives across the Sultanate.

Under the MoU, Thawani and Monak will explore opportunities to embed secure, locally compliant payment capabilities within digital platforms, helping organizations streamline service delivery, improve reconciliation and reporting, and accelerate time-to-market through scalable integration models. Thawani’s licensed payments infrastructure and developer enablement capabilities will be combined with Monak’s digital-platform approach to delivering financial and lifestyle services, including solutions designed to simplify onboarding and services for employers and users.

Commenting on the MoU, Eng. Majid Al Amri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thawani, said:

“This partnership is about turning digital journeys into fully executable services - securely, transparently, and at scale. When payments are embedded directly into the platforms people and institutions already use, outcomes improve: processes move faster, user experiences become simpler, and governance becomes stronger. We see this collaboration as a practical step toward strengthening Oman’s digital infrastructure with solutions built for long-term relevance and regulatory alignment.”

Said Salim Al Shanfari, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Monak, added:

“Meaningful digital transformation is built on partnerships grounded in trust, execution, and long-term value. Our collaboration with Thawani reflects a shared belief that technology should remove friction from essential services. Together, we look forward to supporting Oman’s digital ambitions through solutions that are resilient, scalable, and aligned to local market needs.”

The MoU reflects continued momentum in Oman’s digital agenda, as institutions increasingly seek cohesive frameworks that connect digital service delivery with trusted financial rails. In this context, partnerships between regulated fintech providers and platform innovators are playing a growing role in how services are designed, integrated, and delivered across the national ecosystem.

About Thawani

Thawani Technologies LLC is an Omani fintech and the first non-bank payment service provider licensed by the Central Bank of Oman, enabling secure digital payment acceptance and integration for institutions and digital platforms.

About Monak

Monak is a “digital life” platform providing financial and lifestyle solutions for working expats, travelers, and locals, and also offers recruiter-focused capabilities to support onboarding and services for workforce mobility.