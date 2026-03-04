Dubai, UAE: Union Properties PJSC (“Union Properties” or “the Company”) (DFM: UPP), one of the UAE’s leading master developers, has entered into a membership agreement with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) through its globally recognised Industrial Liaison Program (MIT ILP). The membership positions Union Properties within an international network of organisations engaging directly with MIT’s world-class academic, research, and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Through this agreement, Union Properties will work closely with the MIT ILP to explore emerging technologies to accelerate applied innovation, and develop future-oriented models that will help the Company shape the next generation of real estate development and urban transformation. The initiative reflects a deliberate move by Union Properties to integrate advanced research, technology-driven insights, and academic rigour into its long-term growth and development strategy.

The initiative is structured around four strategic pillars intended to support Union Properties’ innovation objectives. Central to this is a strong focus on learning and development, enabling the Company’s employees to access cutting-edge knowledge resources, applied research insights, and global best practices across technology, digital transformation, sustainability, and real estate innovation. In addition, Union Properties will explore opportunities to develop business case studies within MIT’s academic framework, showcasing real-world transformation, and applied innovation.

In parallel, the initiative will explore customised executive education, leadership development, and specialist training programmes delivered through both virtual and in-person formats. The programme is intended to support applied learning and professional development through workshops, seminars, and knowledge-sharing initiatives aligned with Union Properties’ innovation objectives. These programmes are designed to strengthen internal capabilities, accelerate decision-making, and equip teams with the skills needed to navigate an increasingly complex and technology-driven real estate landscape. The membership will also enable Union Properties to establish a structured platform for startup engagement, providing the Company with direct access to MIT-affiliated ventures in support of strategic initiatives and potential investment opportunities aligned with the Company’s long-term objectives.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng. Amer Khansaheb, CEO and Board Member of Union Properties, said: “This membership agreement with MIT represents a pivotal moment for Union Properties and for the evolution of the regional real estate sector. By joining MIT’s Industrial Liaison Program, we are embedding global academic excellence, innovation leadership, and future-focused thinking into the way we design, build, and operate our communities. This is a strategic commitment to continuous learning, capability development, and redefining the real estate experience to be smarter, more resilient, and future ready.”

Union Properties exemplifies the strategic alignment of MIT ILP's RISE framework—Research, Innovation, Students, and Education—that drives transformative industry engagements.

Gayathri Srinivasan, Executive Director of MIT Corporate Relations, commented: “By joining the MIT Industrial Liaison Program, Union Properties becomes part of a global community shaping the future of innovation-led industries. This membership aligns perfectly with MIT ILP's RISE framework, enabling the company to access transformative insights, connect with MIT's pioneering research, and advance the real estate sector's evolution toward smarter, more sustainable development.”

Commencing in February 2026, the MIT ILP membership underscores Union Properties’ long-standing commitment to innovation, capability building, and future-ready development. Success will be measured through clear outcomes, including the establishment of the first MIT ILP membership programme of its kind for a Dubai-based developer, measurable employee learning and development impact, and the implementation of at least one MIT-led initiative within the organisation. These efforts will be supported by bespoke internal seminars designed to maximise the value of MIT’s resources and ensure lasting organisational impact.

