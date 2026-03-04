​​​​​Tokyo, Japan: Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, has signed an agreement with Tokyu Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. (THR), a premier Japanese hospitality group operating “TOKYU HOTELS” chain owned by Tokyu Corporation. This signals a major step in GHA’s strategic growth in Asia and particularly into Japan’s thriving travel and tourism market.

GHA brings together a diverse collection of 50 independent hospitality brands with GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme leveraging a shared technology platform. This agreement paves the way for more than 40 hotels operated by THR in Japan to benefit from GHA DISCOVERY and its more than 34 million members globally.

TOKYU HOTELS’ properties are located in popular destinations such as Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Okinawa, offering a range of hotels from beach resorts to premium business properties. In addition to the "Tokyu Brand Hotels" that include THE CAPITOL HOTEL TOKYU, TOKYU HOTEL, TOKYU RESORT HOTEL, EXCEL HOTEL TOKYU, and TOKYU REI HOTEL, the company operates "DISTINCTIVE SELECTION" which is made up of hotel brands with unique personalities such as STREAM HOTEL and STORYLINE.

Japan has consistently ranked among the world’s top destinations. In 2025, Japan welcomed 42.7 million international visitors, with Tokyo named among the top five most visited cities globally. The country’s blend of traditional culture, modern cities, beautiful nature and warm hospitality continues to captivate travellers worldwide.

"With Japan seeing a sustained boom in tourism, our agreement with TOKYU HOTELS is both timely and strategic," said Chris Hartley, CEO of GHA. "We look forward to welcoming such an authentic and well-established Japanese brand into the GHA family – it will mark a key milestone in expanding our presence in one of the most dynamic travel markets in the world."

TOKYU HOTELS has long been synonymous with Japanese elegance and exceptional service, operating a portfolio of hotels since 1960 renowned for blending contemporary comfort with cultural authenticity. As the founders and previous owners of the Pan Pacific brand back in 1989, with whom they retain a marketing agreement for four hotels in Tokyo and Kyoto, TOKYU HOTELS is familiar with the value of the alliance.

“This partnership is a natural step forward in our international strategy,” said Takashi Takei, President and Representative Director of THR. “As a hotel chain rooted in Shibuya - one of Tokyo’s most dynamic and attractive destinations - we are pleased to join forces with GHA

to offer our guests greater benefits through GHA DISCOVERY while introducing our unique Japanese hospitality to a broader global audience in the future. Through our diverse portfolio across Japan, we aim to serve as a gateway for international travelers to gain a deeper understanding of Japan. We’re excited to become part of a network that shares our commitment to excellence and guest satisfaction.”

GHA DISCOVERY is complimentary to join, and travellers can sign up online or download the GHA DISCOVERY app and register on their mobile phones. Travellers can also connect with GHA DISCOVERY on Instagram and Facebook.

About GHA and GHA DISCOVERY:

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 50 brands and 950 hotels in 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – provides more than 34 million members with recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay.

Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com.

About TOKYU HOTELS & RESORTS

An operator of “TOKYU HOTELS” chain, TOKYU HOTELS & RESORTS (THR) has a network across Japan under multiple brands, including THE CAPITOL HOTEL TOKYU, TOKYU HOTEL, TOKYU RESORT HOTEL, EXCEL HOTEL TOKYU, and TOKYU REI HOTEL. The network also includes unique brands such as BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel, STREAM HOTEL, the STORYLINE hotel condominium series and the TOKYU VACATIONS membership-based resort offering. The Group manages 61 hotels in Japan, as well as three partner properties in Japan and three overseas. THR company Purpose (mission) is “creating moments with people and the community, fulfilling hearts and minds.”

Address: Head Office: Goto Ikueikai Building 3F, 1-10-7 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

President and Representative Director: Takashi Takei

www.tokyuhotels.co.jp/en/