Sharjah, UAE:-Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nokia Solutions and Networks AE to expand collaboration in knowledge exchange, accelerate innovation, and develop high-impact capacity-building programs that empower talent and strengthen the region’s innovation ecosystem.

The signing ceremony took place during SPARK’s annual Ramadan Majlis in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SPARK. The MoU was signed by Mr. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Chief Executive Officer of SPARK, and Rima Manna, Vice President of Network Infrastructure Sales, Middle East and Country Director for the UAE at Nokia.

The partnership targets high-impact initiatives, including advanced training programs, specialized master classes, and capacity-building initiatives, alongside the development of the Tech Matchmaker concept and innovation support platforms. This will involve connecting solution providers with innovators, industry partners, and key stakeholders, accelerating the transformation of ideas into scalable, real-world solutions with tangible impact.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate across four primary pillars: knowledge exchange and innovation collaboration; enhanced engagement within regional and global networks; co-development of master classes and capacity-building initiatives; and the development of innovation support platforms.

Supporting Innovation-Driven Economy

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said: “This partnership with Nokia marks a major step towards advancing SPARK’s mission to support innovation-led development by leveraging global expertise, fostering knowledge exchange, and building programs that empower talent. The MoU reflects our shared ambition to create practical pathways that enable innovators and institutions to develop solutions with measurable impact locally, regionally and globally.”

Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at SPARK, said: “Through this partnership, we are creating a strong platform for the co-design of capacity-building initiatives, aligned with emerging trends and real ecosystem needs. Using master classes and the Tech Matchmaker concept, we aim to bring together innovators, industry, and stakeholders within a structured framework that accelerates collaboration, strengthens capabilities, and supports scalable innovation outcomes.”

Rima Manna, Vice President of Network Infrastructure Sales, Middle East and Country Director for the UAE at Nokia, said: “Nokia is committed to supporting innovation ecosystems that advance knowledge, build capabilities, and enable meaningful cross-sector collaboration. Our partnership with SPARK creates an important opportunity to co-develop programs that connect innovators with industry and help transform promising ideas into scalable solutions delivering sustainable long-term value.”

The partnership aligns with SPARK’s vision to strengthen integration between government entities, industry, and academic and research institutions, further positioning Sharjah and the UAE as a leading hub for advanced technology and innovation.