The One Atelier, a complete turn-key service company offering consultancy, design and build services, has launched The One Capital, an innovative blockchain platform focused on early-stage development in branded real estate through tokenised real-world asset (RWA) structures.

The launch builds on The One Atelier’s track record across internationally recognised branded residential projects associated with well-known lifestyle brands including Karl Lagerfeld, Fendi Casa, ETRO, Armani Casa, ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana, many of which have demonstrated significant value uplift between early development and market maturity.

Branded residences remain one of the fastest-growing segments in global real estate, with reported average price premiums of up to 33% over comparable non-branded properties, according to Savills’ Branded Residences Report.

The sector is projected to exceed 1,000 schemes globally by the end of 2026, reflecting significant growth over the past decade.

The One Capital has been created to support early-stage branded residential development through tokenisation applied to carefully selected assets, said the statement from The One Atelier.

It focuses on value creation at the earliest stages of the development lifecycle, providing structured capital during pre-launch and early phases, underpinned by the growing maturity of blockchain-based real-world asset infrastructure, it stated.

Michele Galli, CEO of The One Atelier, said: "The One Capital is a natural extension of how we already operate. We work at the earliest stages of branded real estate projects, where decisions around brand alignment, positioning and design have the greatest impact on long-term value."

"The maturity of the technology now allows us to apply more structured and transparent approaches to early-stage development, supporting developers in project planning, alignment and execution across an ultra high-end network of luxury properties," noted Galli.

To support its digital infrastructure, The One Capital leverages the capabilities of blockchain to provide a secure and scalable foundation for real-world asset tokenisation. This includes the digital representation of selected assets in a transparent and traceable manner," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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