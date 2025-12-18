RHI Magnesita, a global leader in refractory products, systems and solutions, has strengthened its operations in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META) region by setting up a new business unit headquartered in Dubai with ambitions to propel further growth and expansion in the region.

The new regional office was officially inaugurated by Gustavo Franco, Global Chief Customer Officer of RHI Magnesita, together with Hakimuddin Ali, Regional President - META, in the presence of senior executives from its customer industries in steel and cement.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, RHI Magnesita offers a fully integrated lifecycle - from mining raw materials (like magnesite) to recycling, focusing on innovation, sustainability (like CO2 reduction and recycling), and digitalisation (Industry 4.0).

Speaking at the opening, Ali said: "The META region continues to evolve rapidly, and our customers expect strong local presence backed by global expertise. The opening of our Dubai office reflects our commitment to being closer to our customers, strengthening collaboration across the region, and building a platform for long-term growth and partnership."

According to him, the new office is designed as more than a corporate location.

It will function as a regional hub for co-ordination, customer engagement and collaboration across META markets, supporting closer alignment between sales, commercial, technical, and operational teams dedicated to the customers in the region.

The region represents an important pillar of the company’s global footprint, with customers increasingly seeking partners that can deliver performance, consistency, supply reliability, and long-term operational stability.

Türkiye plays a central role in RHI Magnesita’s regional strategy, with an established manufacturing footprint, including refractory production facilities and a magnesite mine in Eskişehir and Söğüt, said the company in a statement.

This local capability, combined with global know-how and technology, enables the company to respond efficiently to regional requirements while maintaining high quality and service standards, it added.

