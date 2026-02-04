Muscat – Qatar-based ‘Real Pack Group of Companies’ has started operations in Oman. Khalid Mohammed Al Sayed, a representative of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of Oman, inaugurated the operation. Managing Partners ot the Real Pack Group of companies Mr. Arif Kottungaparambil, Mr. Asif Ali Cheriya Parambath and Mr. Faisal Diamond were present at the inaugural ceremony.

The first branch of Real Pack in the Sultanate, which has a strong presence across the GCC countries, was launched in Ruwi Market. Real Pack also has branches in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Real Pack brings high-quality products to the market through its own manufacturing unit, Diamond Paper Industries, operating in Dubai. The management said that this production facility helps the company ensure stable supply and competitive prices.

The new outlet in Ruwi will offer a wide range of eco-friendly food packaging products and hygiene products to customers. Real Pack mainly markets products that meet the needs of commercial establishments such as hotels, restaurants, catering units, and supermarkets.

The company aims to expand its operations to other regions of the Sultanate and open more branches in the future. The management also announced that Real Pack aims to ensure a strong presence in the Omani market by prioritising environmental friendliness, quality, and customer satisfaction.

