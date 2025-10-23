Arab Finance: Maridive and Oil Services (MOIL) intends to establish a limited liability subsidiary in the UAE, according to a statement issued on October 22nd.

However, the details regarding the establishment have not been determined yet.

Maridive will disclose all relevant information once the general assembly approves the establishment process.

The company shifted to standalone net losses valued at $22.317 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to profits of $1.564 million in H1 2024.

Maridive Group is an Egypt-based company engaged in the provision of offshore marine and oil support services in the Middle East and North Africa Region.

