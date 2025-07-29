Muscat: CFI Financial Group, a leading global online trading provider, is proud to announce a record-breaking trajectory with landmark performance in the second quarter of 2025. The Group posted an all-time high quarterly trading volume of $1.51 trillion, bringing the first half of 2025 total volume to $2.79 trillion, representing a 110% increase from the first half of 2024 and a 31% increase from the second half of 2024.

These results reinforce CFI’s position at the forefront of the global trading industry,

powered by innovation, client trust, and strategic execution.Q2 2025: Another Quarter of Unprecedented Growth CFI’s Q2 results marked a new company record with a trading volume of $1.51 trillion, an 18% increase over Q1 2025, and a 97% increase compared to Q2 2024.

Client growth remained a key driver of CFI’s momentum:

• Funded accounts increased by 2% in H1 2025 compared to H2 2024, and by 60%

compared to H1 2024.

• Active accounts rose by 22% compared to H2 2024, and 84% compared to H1

2024, demonstrating strong engagement and growing platform activity.

Strategic Milestones & Leadership Evolution

CFI’s vision for expansion and leadership took bold new steps this quarter:

● Appointment of Ziad Melhem as Group CEO: In a defining move, Ziad Melhem

stepped into the role of Group CEO during Q2, marking a new era of leadership. Co-Founders Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury transitioned to Chairman and

Vice Chairman of the Group, continuing to guide long-term strategy and

governance.

● Official Launch of CFI South Africa: Expanding the Group’s on-ground footprint, CFI celebrated the official launch of its operations in South Africa, reinforcing its

commitment to long-term presence and growth in key markets.

● Launch of CFI Academy: A major initiative aimed at empowering traders and

investors through education, the CFI Academy was launched to provide accessible,

professional-level knowledge across trading and investing topics.

● Launch of CFI Bahrain: Laying the foundation for CFI’s entry into Bahrain, with the

support and license from the Central Bank of Bahrain, further enhancing CFI’s global presence as part of the group’s bold growth strategy.

Global Partnerships & Brand Growth Q2 2025 was defined by high-profile partnerships that elevated CFI’s global brand visibility:

● Official Online Trading Partner of the 2025 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four: A major step into elite international sports sponsorship, boosting brand presence in

Europe and beyond.

● Official Online Trading Partner of Etihad Arena: A high-impact partnership with the

UAE’s premier entertainment venue, emphasizing CFI’s connection to innovation,

performance, and community engagement.

A New Global Icon Joins the CFI Family

In a landmark brand moment, CFI announced the appointment of Maria Sharapova, five- time Grand Slam champion and entrepreneur, as its official Global Brand Ambassador.The partnership reflects shared values of discipline, excellence, and international reach.

Celebrating Excellence: Awards & Recognition

In recognition of its continued excellence, CFI received several prestigious awards in Q2 2025, including:

• “Most Regulated Trading Broker” - ProFX Expo MENA 2025

• “Best Broker in the Middle East” - Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2025

• “Best Trading Tools - Africa” and “Best Rising Broker – Africa” - Finance Magnates

Africa Summit (FMAS:25)

• “Most Transparent FX Broker” and “Best FX Broker, Middle East” - World Finance

Forex Awards 2025

Looking ahead Ziad Melhem, Group CEO of CFI, commented:

“Stepping into the CEO role during a quarter of record-breaking performance makes this chapter especially meaningful. Q2 2025 was not only about numbers, it was about momentum. From our global partnerships and regional expansion to launching initiatives like the CFI Academy, we are actively shaping the future of trading. The results we’re seeing today reflect years of building, refining, and pushing boundaries. With a world-class team behind me, I’m excited about what we’ll accomplish together in the second half of the year and beyond.”

As the Group progresses through 2025, its focus remains steadfast: scaling innovation, expanding its global footprint, and delivering world-class trading experiences to clients everywhere.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

