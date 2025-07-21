MUSCAT - Raysut Cement Company (RCC) Group, Oman’s largest cement producer, has reported a significant financial turnaround in the first half of 2025, marking a major step in its transformation into a resilient and forward-looking industry leader.

The Group’s consolidated revenue rose by 30.8% to RO 41.3 million, while net losses were reduced by 38% compared to the same period in 2024. This performance reflects a successful strategy implemented across its operations, including key contributions from its UAE-based subsidiary Pioneer Cement Industries and its growing presence in the Maldives.

Pioneer Cement Industries (PCI), a wholly owned subsidiary of RCC in the UAE, has become a central pillar in the Group’s recovery. PCI’s capacity utilisation surged to 88% in the first half of the year, up from just 40% during the same period in 2024. This turnaround is attributed to improved operational discipline and a renewed commercial focus. PCI succeeded in attracting bulk cement customers in the UAE and increased its monthly sales by an average of 50,000 metric tonnes. It also developed premium clinker products with higher margins and introduced a smart pricing mechanism to enhance competitiveness.

In an interview with the Observer, Acting CEO Dr Hilal Saif al Dhamri highlighted the importance of these strategic gains. “Pioneer Cement’s recovery is a textbook example of how operational excellence and smart market positioning can deliver real results,” he said. “We have restored its reputation and repositioned it as a high-performing, quality-driven asset within our Group.”

RCC’s strategic expansion into the Maldives has also paid dividends. Its 75%-owned subsidiary, Maldives Raysut Cement Company, has become a preferred supplier for major infrastructure projects in the island nation. The Group now holds a 35% share of total cement imports to the Maldives. Despite logistical hurdles typical of island markets, the company introduced efficient distribution models and launched specialised marine-grade cement to meet coastal construction demands.

“The Maldives is a key part of our international growth strategy,” Dr Al Dhamri added. “We’ve established ourselves as a reliable partner for national development projects, and our localised approach is helping us build long-term customer trust.” On the sustainability front, RCC is setting new benchmarks at its flagship Salalah plant. The company is implementing a Waste Heat Recovery System that will generate 9MW of clean electricity annually, cutting CO₂ emissions by an estimated 50,000 tonnes per year and saving around RO 1.5 million in energy costs. Alongside this, a Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) project is being rolled out to process about 700 tonnes of municipal waste per day into alternative fuel, replacing 15% of the plant’s natural gas consumption. These initiatives support Oman’s environmental goals and demonstrate the financial viability of green technology in heavy industry.

At the Sohar Cement Factory, monthly sales increased by 32,000 metric tonnes, contributing to stronger Group-wide performance. Strategic price optimisation in export markets has also helped bolster revenues and create a more sustainable business model.

With these achievements, RCC is entering a new phase of sustained growth under Dr Al Dhamri’s leadership. “We’ve laid a strong foundation by revitalising our core operations, expanding internationally, and leading on sustainability,” he noted. “Our focus now is to accelerate our momentum and secure our position as a regional industry leader.”

As 2025 progresses, Raysut Cement stands as a model of industrial transformation—one that combines operational discipline, market diversification, and environmental responsibility to drive long-term value for Oman’s cement sector and the wider region.

