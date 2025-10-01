Arab Finance: Maridive and Oil Services (MOIL) recorded $22.317 million in standalone net loss in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to profits of $1.564 million in H1 2024, according to the financial indicators.

Meanwhile, revenues came in at $38.785 million, up 20% YoY from $32.305 million in H1 2024.

Maridive Group is an Egypt-based company engaged in the provision of offshore marine and oil support services in the Middle East and North Africa Region.

