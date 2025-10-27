Arab Finance: The financial consultancy sector plays an increasingly crucial role in Egypt's economy, serving as a catalyst for channeling both domestic and foreign capital into high-growth sectors. As the country's economic landscape evolves, marked by digital transformation, a focus on diversification, and complex currency dynamics, businesses require specialized advisory services to structure deals, manage risk, and access global markets.

Wize Financial Consultancy has cemented its position at the forefront of this evolution. We sit down with Moenes Amin, CEO of Wize Financial Consultancy, to discuss how the firm's strategic focus on alternative assets—including mining, edutainment, and sports investments—and its innovative, partner-centric approach are driving growth for Egyptian and regional enterprises, particularly startups and family offices, while strategically preparing for regional expansion into Oman and Bahrain.

1-What significant milestones has Wize Financial Consultancy achieved, and how have these reflected the broader trends and challenges currently dominating the Egyptian financial services sector?

At Wize Financial Consultancy, we have structured landmark deals across diverse sectors, including agriculture, mining, edutainment, and sports investments, while building robust family office solutions.

These milestones reflect broader Egyptian trends—growing investor sophistication, digital adoption, and demand for alternative investments. Through it all, our principle remains: quality in everything we do.

2- How does Wize Financial Consultancy differentiate itself in a very competitive market?

What sets Wize apart is a dedicated strategy built on three main pillars that address the unique needs of the Middle East market, particularly Egypt:

Local-to-Global Approach: Wize combines deep local insight into Egypt's business context and culture with international advisory standards. We empower this approach using our extensive local and regional network of contacts, including financial institutions and high-net-worth individuals, which is leveraged to originate and close deals efficiently.

Client-as-Partner Philosophy: We do not simply advise our customers; we implement a strategic partnership model that delivers a tailor-made and collaborative experience. This approach focuses on anticipating market shifts and offering innovative, out-of-the-box strategies for corporate finance and fund management, especially for complex transactions like mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and project finance.

Specialized Focus and Operational Excellence: Wize has developed a strong specialization in serving startups, family-owned businesses, and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are the backbone of the Egyptian economy. This specialization is backed by a commitment to operational excellence, driven by the motto "Quality in Everything We Do." Every solution is delivered with the utmost time efficiency and high-end quality.

3- What sectors does Wize Financial operate in, and which are showing robust growth in 2025?

We operate across diverse sectors, including real estate development, manufacturing, technology, consumer goods, energy, renewable solutions, agriculture, mining, edutainment, sports investments, and financial services.

In 2025, we are preparing for a significant focus on the Egyptian market. This includes:

Advising on an initial public offering (IPO) for one of the oldest Saudi companies, facilitating its listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Acting as sell-side advisors for a growing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company.

Driving robust growth through projects in the mining and edutainment sectors, leveraging Egypt’s evolving market dynamics.

4- Can you share Wize’s headline growth figures? Specifically, what was the percentage increase in your client portfolio and total assets under advisory (AUA) in the last fiscal year?

Over the last fiscal year, our client portfolio grew by 28%, and total AUA rose by 32%. This demonstrates our ability to scale while maintaining the high standards our clients expect—quality in everything we do.

5- How is Wize adapting its service model or technology to address the needs of underserved market segments, particularly SMEs or the burgeoning youth population?

We are innovating to support SMEs and youth through digital advisory platforms, scalable investment tools, and financial literacy programs. This ensures access to structured finance and growth opportunities.

6- In light of the recent high-interest rate environment and currency fluctuation, what is the single biggest risk factor you currently advise your Egyptian corporate clients to mitigate?

In today’s high-interest, volatile currency environment, the top risk we advise clients to mitigate is foreign currency exposure. Our approach combines hedging, diversified financing, and scenario planning to protect margins and resilience.

7- The EGX has shown volatility. What is your current outlook on capital market performance for the next 18 months, and what specific sectors are Wize's analysts recommending for either investment or divestment?

Despite volatility experienced by the EGX, we see selective growth over the next 18 months. Our analysts favor technology, consumer staples, renewable energy, agriculture, and select edutainment and sports ventures. However, we are cautious about high-leverage or import-reliant sectors.

8- Wize recently announced a new strategic partnership focused on optimizing family office structures. Could you tell us more about it?

Our new strategic partnership enhances family office structures, addressing wealth preservation and succession planning. Currently, 18–20% of our portfolio serves high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and family offices, reflecting the growing sophistication in wealth management.

9- What is the specific 'Next Big Move' in terms of vertical specialization—is it Sharia-compliant finance, digital wealth management, or perhaps a dedicated ESG practice?

Looking forward, we are expanding into digital wealth management, while exploring Sharia-compliant finance and ESG-focused practices. Our goal is to deliver specialized, forward-looking solutions without compromising quality in everything we do.

10-Looking ahead, what are Wize’s plans for regional expansions?

We are excited to extend our footprint to Oman and Bahrain, bringing our integrated advisory model to new markets and cross-border opportunities, all while staying true to our core principle: quality in everything we do.

