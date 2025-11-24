Qatar’s Ahli Bank, rated A (Stable) by Fitch and A2 (Stable) by Moody’s, has launched its inaugural corporate bond on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), with a 500-million-riyal ($137 million) QAR-denominated three-year note at 4.45%.

The listing marks the first corporate bond issuance to be listed and traded on the QSE.

The Reg S senior unsecured bond comes under Ahli Bank’s $2 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

Standard Chartered Bank in the bookrunner and the lead manager on the offering.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com