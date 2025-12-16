Arab Finance: iVoiceUp, the region’s first and fastest-growing AI-powered whistleblowing and ethics case management platform, has closed an investment round, according to a statement.

Led by venture capital (VC) firm A15, the funding will be used to accelerate the company’s business across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

It will also expand the platform’s market penetration across the MENA region and fuel the rollout of next-generation capabilities like Anonymous Video Interviewing, an industry-first feature in the MENA region where AI avatars mirror real-time facial expressions.

iVoiceUp is a leading whistleblowing platform that empowers senior management to detect, handle, and analyze critical misconduct before it escalates.

The platform covers a wide spectrum of use cases, ranging from financial crimes like embezzlement and corruption to non-financial issues such as sexual harassment and discrimination.

It is already empowering more than 1 million voices across leading blue-chip organizations in the region.

Designed for ease of use by blue-collar workforces, the platform is accessible to all stakeholders, mainly employees and suppliers, providing a safe, truly anonymous voice to raise concerns without fear.

As for management, iVoiceUp deploys AI automation and deep regional compliance expertise to turn reports into actionable insights, enabling corporations to operate with full transparency.

Ahmed Genedy, Co-founder and Managing Director at iVoiceUp, said: "With A15's support, we are poised to scale our impact, ensuring that ethics and transparency become the backbone of modern organizations in the region.”