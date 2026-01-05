Our digital lives are now powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which powers chatbots, virtual assistants, search engines; and even financial and medical services. Although AI systems seem intelligent and practical, their intelligence depends on extremely fragile data. The concern now is not whether AI can think, but whether our data is secure as it learns and becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, both personally and professionally.

How can we protect sensitive information in the AI era? is currently the most crucial question. We disclose bits of personal information each time we use an AI application, whether it's for translation, resume writing, or answering questions. Sensitive information such as names, phone numbers, bank account details, or even biometric data may be included in these inputs. Many consumers are unaware that once data is entered, it may be retained, used to train future models, or unintentionally disclosed due to system weaknesses.

Therefore, everyone who interacts with AI systems has a responsibility to protect critical information, not just engineers and companies. People have the right to know how their data is used, stored and shared under data privacy laws. However, in reality, people frequently compromise their privacy for convenience. The first digital safety tip is still the same: until you are certain of AI products' data protection rules, never provide them with sensitive information.

Cyberattacks on AI systems can have serious consequences. Large-scale data breaches might result from hackers exploiting flaws in data storage or model training procedures. For instance, a single breach may reveal the financial and personal information of thousands of users, leading to identity theft, economic crime, or reputational harm. The enormous datasets that AI systems handle make them attractive targets. When prompted, a corrupted AI model may inadvertently replicate some of its training data, creating a "data leak". Because of this, experts caution that if the model isn't sufficiently protected, even a harmless question to an unverified AI chatbot may divulge information from prior users. AI tools are designed to process information, not defend it by default. While major providers like OpenAI, Google and Microsoft invest heavily in encryption and secure data handling, no system is entirely immune. Hence, the safest data is the one never shared.

The Golden Rule is, ‘Don’t Overshare’. Users must exercise digital discipline. Avoid sharing:

•Personal identification numbers (such as national ID or passport numbers)

•Bank details or credit card numbers

•Passwords or OTPs

•Confidential business documents

•Health records or medical data

Shallow AI is another potential danger. "Shallow AI" describes systems trained for superficial tasks, such as text generation or pattern recognition, that imitate intelligence without thorough knowledge. Although helpful, these systems cannot match the strong security and ethical foundations of enterprise-grade AI. Shallow AI often operates with little oversight and can misuse or misinterpret input data, leading to biased results or unintentional disclosure.

The risk of unapproved AI tools has increased dramatically as generative AI has grown. Numerous "free" or unapproved AI apps have surfaced online. Many imitate trustworthy tools while surreptitiously gathering user information. For example, in 2024, several fake chatbots posing as "ChatGPT Pro" were collecting login credentials and private messages for phishing scams. The guideline is straightforward: don't utilise an AI tool if it doesn't explicitly disclose its data policy or request needless authorisation. Select verified systems that adhere to accepted security requirements at all times.

AI is changing the way we work, live and think, but privacy and trust must not be sacrificed in the process. Our best defence against this digital revolution is awareness. Instead of starting with a firewall, cybersecurity starts with a mentality. Vigilance is now a prerequisite for intelligence in the AI era.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

