Solar-Powered iLamps could generate US$1.26bn a year for Lagos-Calabar Project

Nigeria’s long delayed Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is set to be rescued by thousands of AI-driven, solar-powered streetlights that turn it into a revenue-generating asset.

British greentech firm Conflow Power Group, working in partnership with Nigerian infrastructure company Mora Energy, has announced a plan under discussion with the Nigerian Government to solve the highway’s financing crisis by providing thousands of iLamps – solar-powered streetlights that double as a distributed AI data centre.

No external electricity supply is required, and every iLamp is packed with Nvidia AI processors, meaning that they provide significant revenue because AI providers such as OpenAI pay for the processing power.

Through a partnership with British firm AI Factories Limited, each iLamp unit becomes a node in a distributed AI computing network, generating up to US$4,500 annually paid by the AI firms.

Deployed across the 700km corridor, the proposed 28,000 iLamps would generate $1.26 billion in annual revenue, helping fund construction of the highway.

Stanley Chuka-Umeora, Founder of Mora Energy, said: “Our government contacts immediately understood the significance of what Conflow was proposing. For 50 years, Nigeria has struggled with this project because we were applying 20th-century solutions to 21st-century problems. iLamp represents genuinely innovative thinking. It is not just infrastructure, it is revenue-generating technology that brings AI capabilities to Nigeria for the first time.

“Government officials were particularly impressed that iLamp solves multiple problems simultaneously. It’s not just about financing, it’s about security, communications infrastructure, and bringing cutting-edge technology to Nigerian communities.”

Zainu Goba, CEO of iLamp Africa, said: “The financial mathematics are compelling. iLamp doesn’t just provide lighting and security, it creates a new revenue stream that could contribute more than a billion dollars towards project costs annually. Combined with zero operational costs through solar power, this improves the project’s attractiveness to private investors and has the potential to positively transform the lives of millions of Nigerians.”

Under the iLamp proposal, revenue generation would begin as soon as sections of the highway are completed, reducing reliance on tolling and public funding. The smart streetlights also provide high-efficiency LED lighting, surveillance cameras, vehicle recognition, emergency response systems, public connectivity and environmental monitoring – all powered entirely by solar energy.

The deployment would also establish one of Africa’s largest distributed AI computing networks, enabling AI services to be processed locally rather than overseas, which would support Nigeria’s growing tech sector and position the country as a regional hub for AI infrastructure.

The iLamp Africa team and Mora Energy are continuing discussions with the Nigerian Government and project partners to explore formal integration of iLamp technology into the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

First proposed in the 1970s, the highway spans 700km and is designed to connect nine coastal states, unlocking trade, tourism and economic growth across southern Nigeria. Despite its strategic importance, the project has been repeatedly delayed by funding shortfalls, political changes and economic instability.

Construction resumed in 2024, but only US$747 million has so far been secured – less than 6% of the estimated US$11–12.5 billion total cost, leaving a funding gap of more than US$10 billion and raising fears the project could again stall.

About iLamp Africa

iLamp Africa is a pioneering smart street-lighting company committed to transforming towns, villages and cities across Africa with self-powered, modular and revenue-generating streetlamps.

Its unique solutions combine energy-efficient lighting with advanced functionality such as 24/7 360° video surveillance, auto-adjusting lighting, wireless internet connectivity, environmental sensors, and optional safety modules (gunshot, fire, gas or earthquake detection), enabling safer, smarter, and more connected public spaces.

By cutting energy and maintenance costs by over 85%, while also supporting crime reduction and community development, iLamp Africa helps cities improve public safety, neighbourhood vitality and overall quality of life.

iLamp can be deployed on-grid or off-grid — in urban streets, campuses, parking lots or industrial zones — and can seamlessly integrate into broader smart-city infrastructures.

About Conflow Power Group

Conflow Power Group is a London-based global greentech company pioneering modular smart city infrastructure and off-grid energy systems. The Group aggregates complementary technologies in solar, battery storage, autonomous power, AI and communications to deliver scalable, lower-carbon solutions. Its flagship product, the iLamp, combines advanced solar generation, energy storage and embedded AI to turn conventional streetlighting into a self-sustaining platform for data-services, connectivity and smart-city applications. Conflow’s Power as a Service licensing model enables rapid rollout through global partnerships while reducing local energy reliance and water-cooling burdens. With a presence across sectors including lighting, transport, energy, medical and communications, Conflow is committed to accelerating the transition to decentralised, clean power across cities worldwide.

About Mora Energy

Mora Energy is a Nigerian infrastructure and energy company serving as Conflow Power Group’s exclusive partner for iLamp technology deployment in Nigeria. With extensive relationships across federal and state government agencies, Mora Energy specializes in bringing innovative infrastructure solutions to Nigerian markets. The company’s deep understanding of Nigeria’s regulatory environment and government procurement processes makes it uniquely positioned to facilitate large-scale technology infrastructure projects.

