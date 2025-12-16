Muscat: Omani–Indian relations are witnessing significant and growing development across various fields, particularly in economic integration, which serves as a fundamental pillar aligned with the ambitions and shared aspirations of both countries. In this context, the state visit of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, to the Sultanate of Oman marks an important milestone in the course of the historic relations between the two friendly nations, which extend back centuries through economic, cultural and commercial ties between the Omani and Indian peoples.

The Republic of India is the sixth-largest trading partner of the Sultanate of Oman in terms of total exports. The volume of trade exchange between Oman and India reached approximately RO 1.627 billion by the end of last September.

Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information indicate that the value of Omani exports to India reached about RO 17.182 million by the end of last September, while total Omani imports from India amounted to RO 13.187 million.

India’s direct investment in Oman reached RO 268.4 million by the end of the second quarter of the current year, while Omani direct investment in India amounted to about RO 5.5 million by the end of 2024. The number of Indian-invested establishments in Oman reached 61 by 2024, while the number of Indian visitors to the Sultanate reached 609,789 by November 2025.

His Excellency Issa bin Saleh Al Shaibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Republic of India, said that Omani–Indian relations are characterised by deep historical roots and a renewed strategic vision, having witnessed a qualitative leap in recent years. This includes the visit of His Majesty the Sultan to India in December 2023 and the issuance of the “Joint Vision” document, in addition to enhanced defence and security cooperation, with Oman being the first Gulf country to conduct joint exercises with various branches of the Indian armed forces.

He noted that the Omani market hosts more than 6,000 joint projects with investments exceeding $7.5 billion, and that Oman’s participation as guest of honour at the G20 Summit in India reflected recognition of its balanced and positive role at the regional and international levels.

He added that the visit comes at a strategic time to enhance political coordination and exchange views on regional and international issues, and represents an opportunity to advance towards signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), supporting economic diversification and investment in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The ambassador explained that Oman and India share a clear vision in strategic sectors, including energy, with growing cooperation in green hydrogen and ammonia projects by leveraging Omani resources and Indian expertise. In ports and logistics, Oman is enhancing maritime connectivity with India through the ports of Sohar, Duqm and Salalah, positioning the Sultanate as a regional trade hub and reducing supply chain costs.

He stressed that the visit sends a clear message of Oman’s commitment to a long-term strategic partnership based on mutual respect, and underscores both countries’ desire to expand cooperation in areas such as the digital economy, clean energy, food security and healthcare.

His Excellency Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Omani–Indian relations represent a model of fruitful cooperation, noting that India is one of Oman’s largest trading partners. He said the visit will open broader prospects for cooperation in renewable energy, green hydrogen, digital technologies, food security and pharmaceuticals, while strengthening the role of small and medium enterprises.

Her Excellency Lujaina bint Mohsin Darwish, Honorary President of the Oman–India Friendship Association, said the visit represents a strong boost to economic relations and a promising opportunity to enhance strategic partnership and open new investment horizons. She expressed hope that it would lead to simplified procedures, easier visas and improved logistics connectivity.

Meanwhile, Faisal bin Alawi Al Theeb, Chairman of Al Mamlaka Investment Services, said the visit represents a pivotal milestone in strategic relations, carrying promising opportunities and direct implications for the economic and investment sectors. He noted that India remains a key economic partner for Oman and that the visit could open new marketing channels for Omani products in the vast Indian market and further strengthen bilateral economic exchange.

