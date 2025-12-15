DUBAI - A new analysis by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that Indian-owned businesses continued to top the list of new non-UAE companies joining the chamber during the first nine months of 2025.

A total of 13,851 new members from India joined during the nine-month period, representing year-over-year (YoY) growth of 13.9 percent. The figures underline Dubai’s enduring appeal and strategic importance as a preferred destination for Indian investors and entrepreneurs.

Pakistan ranked second with 6,850 new companies registered between Q1-Q3 2025, an increase of 13.1 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Egypt followed in third place with 3,754 new Egyptian companies joining the chamber, marking 4.4 percent growth.

Bangladeshi companies recorded the highest growth rate, with a notable 31.1 percent increase. A total of 2,190 Bangladeshi companies became members of the chamber during the first nine months of 2025, placing Bangladesh fourth on the list. The United Kingdom ranked fifth with 2,071 new companies, reflecting YoY growth of 9.5 percent.

Syria ranked sixth with 1,403 new companies joining between Q1-Q3 2025. China came in seventh place with 1,143 new companies, registering 2.6 percent YoY growth, while Jordan ranked eighth with 976 new businesses. Türkiye secured ninth place with 968 new companies, marking YoY growth of 2.5 percent, while the United States rounded out the top ten with 788 new member companies.

In terms of sectoral distribution among new members who joined the Dubai Chamber during the period, the Wholesale and Retail Trade sector ranked first, accounting for 35.9 percent of new member activity during this period. It was followed by the Real Estate, Renting, and Business Services sector, which accounted for 34.7 percent.

The Construction sector came third with a share of 17.2 percent, while the Social and Personal Services sector ranked fourth at 7.7 percent, followed by the Transport, Storage, and Communications sector in fifth place with 7.6 percent of new member activity.