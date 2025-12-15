Rqeem for Smart Solutions, the digital arm of Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), has signed an MoU with Torry Harris Business Solutions, a global leader in API-led digital transformation, platform engineering, and digital ecosystem creation, to launch an AI-powered digital marketplace that will accelerate industrial transformation and attract new investment to Saudi Arabia.

Announced at the “Industrial Transformation of Saudi Arabia” event held recently in Riyadh, the agreement positions Rqeem as RCJY’s innovative IT enabler creating a government-backed platform that connects SMEs, major industrial players, and global investors through a single digital ecosystem.

Under the MoU, Torry Harris becomes Rqeem’s digital transformation partner, delivering a configurable, white-label marketplace that uses AI and API-driven integration to match supply and demand in real time across industrial sectors.

The platform democratises access to advanced digital tools once limited to large enterprises, directly supporting the Ministry of Industry’s Vision 2030 objectives.

Bader Abduallah Alanazi, Sales and Marketing Director at Rqeem for Smart Solutions said: "Through this partnership, we look forward to exploring new opportunities for collaboration in Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence, and to further supporting digital transformation across the industrial sector."

At the event, Rqeem highlighted its role as RCJY’s digital arm - delivering smart, scalable solutions aligned with Saudi Arabia’s national digital transformation agenda, positioning the marketplace around three priorities: closing the SME technology gap, building AI-driven network-effect ecosystems, and creating a 24/7 digital gateway for global investment into Saudi industrial clusters.

Shivdayal Charan, Director, Torry Harris Middle East, said this partnership is about closing the technology gap between big enterprises and SMEs.

"We’re giving smaller industrial firms access to the same AI-driven insights, real-time intelligence, and seamless integration capabilities that global players rely on - so they can compete, innovate, and grow in today’s digital economy," he added.

The AI-powered marketplace is structured to serve as a 24/7 global portal where investors can search, filter, and be algorithmically matched with qualified Saudi partners for joint ventures, technology collaboration, or specialised industrial services.

Furthermore, investors can access a single recommendation engine that surfaces local companies by niche, capacity, and readiness, from anywhere in the world. Additionally, for SMEs and local industrial players, it provides a government-backed space to showcase capabilities and connect with larger manufacturers. As participation grows, network effects strengthen the matching quality and enhance the overall competitiveness of Saudi industrial clusters.

