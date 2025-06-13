Al Salam Bank has announced the launch of a new and comprehensive auto financing offer for BYD vehicles powered by renewable energy, as part of a strategic partnership with BYD, a global leader in New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturing.

This collaboration introduces an innovative financing solution that covers all major costs associated with owning a vehicle during the initial years, offering clients a seamless financing experience.

The offer, which runs until December 31, 2025, includes a variety of benefits which includes special price for all models, a three-year service package, one-year registration fees, battery warranty of 8 years or 200,000 kilometres, a vehicle warranty of 6 years or 150,000 kilometres, and a multi-year insurance coverage for three years.

Al Salam Bank offers this package at competitive prices with monthly instalment amount starts from BD83 (terms and conditions apply), enabling clients to finance their vehicles including its related operating recurring expenses over the next 3 years through a convenient installment plan.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Salam Bank head of retail banking Mohammed Buhijji said: “This collaboration with BYD reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering integrated financing solutions that meet the aspirations of our clients and offer a flexible and practical banking experience. Providing a comprehensive offer that covers all costs associated with purchasing a vehicle allows our clients to own their cars with ease and convenience, which is the goal we strive for at Al Salam Bank through all our initiatives.”

Mohammed Adel Fakhro, director of Fakhro Motors, the exclusive distributor of BYD in Bahrain, said: “We are proud of our partnership with Al Salam Bank in introducing this exceptional offer, which reflects our mutual commitment to providing integrated solutions that simplify the process of owning BYD vehicles – a brand that represents the future of sustainable mobility. We are confident that this initiative will enable Al Salam Bank clients to enjoy an outstanding driving experience supported by a comprehensive range of services and flexible financing terms.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).