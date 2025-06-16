Bahrain's financial sector is demonstrating strong growth and resilience, underpinned by expanding money supply, increased lending, and booming digital transactions.

This positive outlook was highlighted during the Central Bank of Bahrain’s (CBB) board of directors’ third meeting for 2025, held yesterday and chaired by Hassan Al Jalahma.

The board reviewed key developments and the CBB’s strategic priorities presented by Governor Khalid Humaidan. Discussions also covered the CBB’s licensing activities, policies, and achievements for 2025 thus far.

The latest ‘Key Monetary and Banking Indicators for June 2025,’ with data primarily current as of April 2025, paints a robust picture of the kingdom’s financial landscape.

The total number of licensed institutions in Bahrain reached 368 by the end of April 2025. This includes 83 banks – comprising 15 Islamic banks, 29 retail banks, and 54 wholesale banks – with non-banking financial institutions accounting for the remaining 279 licensees.

The overall banking sector balance sheet expanded to $244.7 billion at the end of April 2025, a 2.3 per cent increase from April 2024. Retail banking’s balance sheet saw a 4.7pc growth to $113.7bn, while wholesale banks registered a 0.3pc increase, reaching $131bn.

Money supply indicators show healthy expansion. M3, the broadest measure of money supply, rose by 5.2pc to BD16.8bn by the end of April 2025 compared to April 2024. M2 also increased by 3.9pc to BD14.9bn. However, currency in circulation saw a slight dip of 1.5pc to BD696.7 million. Private sector deposits, specifically non-bank deposits, climbed to BD14.4bn, marking a 3.5pc increase from April 2024.

The outstanding balance of total loans and credit facilities extended to resident economic sectors reached BD12.4bn at the end of April 2025, an increase of 1.8pc compared to April 2024. The ‘Personal Sector’ accounted for 48.9pc of total loans and credit facilities, while the ‘Business Sector’ represented 43.3pc. Personal loans, the largest share, stood at BD6.05bn, reflecting a 3.4pc year-on-year growth. Business loans reached BD5.3bn, growing by 1.3pc. Conversely, general government loans decreased by 4pc to BD962.4m.

Bahrain’s financial soundness indicators for Q1 2025 remain robust. The capital adequacy ratio was a strong 20.6pc, and the non-performing loan ratio remained low at 2.7pc. Liquid assets stood at 25.7pc, with specific provisioning for non-performing loans at 53.7pc.

The kingdom’s digital payment platforms are experiencing significant growth. Point-of-Sale (POS) transactions up to April 2025 reached a value of BD1.7bn, a substantial 14.9pc increase from April 2024. The number of transactions also surged by 24.1pc to 81.5m. The Electronic Funds Transfer System demonstrated considerable activity, with Fawri+ transactions totalling BD3.1bn (10.1pc increase), Fawateer at BD414.1m (11.3pc increase), and Fawri at BD8.7bn (9.8pc increase) up to April 2025 compared to April 2024.

The total net asset value (NAV) of Collective Investment Undertakings (CIUs) reached $11.3bn as of the end of Q1 2025, despite a 2.44pc decrease from Q1 2024. The number of CIUs grew by 2.24pc to 1737. Notably, the NAV of Sharia-compliant CIUs saw a significant surge of 14.97pc to $2bn.

The insurance sector showed robust performance in Q3 2024, with total gross premiums reaching BD239.4m, a 10.1pc increase from Q3 2023. General insurance business contributed 91pc of total gross premiums, while medical insurance accounted for 34pc.

Bahrain’s balance of payments indicators for the end of 2024 indicate a healthy surplus. The trade balance recorded a surplus of BD1.35bn, and the current account posted a surplus of BD858m.

As for the Bahrain Bourse, as of the end of April 2025, market capitalisation stood at BD7.4bn, a 7.6pc decrease compared to April 2024. The Bahrain All Share Index also saw a negative movement of 5.8pc compared to the end of April 2024.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).