Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has officially opened its newly revamped data centre, solidifying the bank’s digital infrastructure.

NBB is now the first and only bank in Bahrain to have designed, built and operated its own Uptime Institute Tier 3 certified Data Centre, a distinction that signifies adherence to the highest international standards for operational reliability and infrastructure quality.

The inauguration follows an 18-month strategic infrastructure transformation, supported by the Central Bank of Bahrain. This initiative involved modernising legacy systems and completing over eight phased migration activities, demonstrating what NBB called “best-in-class risk management and execution.”

The seamless transition of the bank’s digital ecosystem has resulted in a Tier 3 certified facility, meeting top international standards for security, sustainability, and operational excellence.

Commenting on the milestone, NBB Group chief executive Usman Ahmed said, “The new data centre represents NBB’s continued investment in infrastructure that delivers long-term resilience.” He added that it strengthens the bank’s operational backbone while advancing its ESG goals by embedding energy-optimised technology directly into its core infrastructure.

“Delivering a transformation of this scale required synchronised execution from teams working across multiple phases to ensure a smooth transition,” Mr Ahmed said. “Every aspect of this major project was guided by a commitment to providing a frictionless and stable experience for customers. We are incredibly proud of what the NBB team and its partners have built together.”

NBB stated its continued focus on digital innovation and operational excellence, reinforcing its role in enhancing service delivery standards within Bahrain’s banking sector.

