Bahrain - BBK has announced the launch of its new promotional and service platform at the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry headquarters in the Diplomatic Area.

The initiative aims to strengthen the bank’s strategic partnership with the ministry and expand the range of financial and social services available to citizens, supporting national efforts to achieve sustainable development goals and enable Bahraini citizens to own suitable homes with greater ease and flexibility.

The launch of this collaboration makes BBK the first bank in the kingdom to have a physical presence at the ministry’s headquarters.

On the occasion, the bank announced a series of exclusive offers available to visitors of its platform at the ministry.

These offers cover a variety of financial products designed to meet the diverse needs of customers, including social housing financing programmes such as Mazaya, New Mazaya, Tasheel, Tasheel+, and the Joint Collateral Financing Programme, where applicants who submit their requests through the BBK stand will receive cash gifts with every approved financing application of up to BD1,500, depending on the programme type.

This initiative aims to encourage citizens to take advantage of the flexible financing solutions offered by the bank in cooperation with the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry and Eskan Bank.

The offer also includes non-social housing mortgage finance, providing customers with attractive interest rates over a period of up to 30 years, and financing amounts of up to BD750,000, along with an exclusive BD1,000 cash gift for every new property acquisition or transfer mortgage application submitted and approved at the stand.

Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Rumaihi said: “This collaboration with BBK builds upon our long-standing partnership to design innovative and sustainable financing solutions that empower citizens to achieve their home ownership aspirations with greater ease. This initiative reflects the ministry’s continued efforts to expand the range of housing services and enhance the efficiency of financial programmes available to Bahraini families, in alignment with the priorities of the next development phase and the evolving needs of citizens for modern and suitable housing. We reaffirm our commitment to advancing initiatives that promote social stability, improve well-being, and drive comprehensive development in line with Vision 2030.”

