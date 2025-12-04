Bahrain - BBK, a leading retail and corporate lender, announced that its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards has secured a significant upgrade from global rating agencies.

The bank’s ESG rating was upgraded to ‘A’ by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) in 2025, a move that reflects strengthened practices and alignment with international sustainability frameworks.

In parallel, BBK achieved a substantial improvement in its London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Sustainability Index rating, climbing sharply from 48/100 to 77/100.

BBK Group chief executive officer Yaser Alsharifi said the dual advancements affirm the effectiveness of the bank’s long-term strategy and position it at the forefront of ESG-driven financial institutions in the region.

“The upgrade in the MSCI rating to ‘A’ and the substantial improvement in our LSEG performance metrics reaffirm the effectiveness of our long-term strategy and the strength of our corporate culture,” Mr Alsharifi added.

The improved ratings are expected to strengthen investor and partner confidence, demonstrating the bank’s capability to meet evolving global market requirements where ESG metrics are increasingly vital for institutional performance assessment.

Mohamed Alaali, chief of strategy and sustainability officer at BBK, said: “This advancement in global ratings reflects the strategic efforts undertaken by the bank to embed a culture of sustainability across its institutional framework and integrate it within its operations and banking services.”

BBK’s efforts are detailed in its 2022-2024 Sustainability Report, which was recently recognised as the ‘Most Improved ESG Report’ at the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference 2025.

The bank said the progress also aligns with Bahrain’s strategic vision for sustainable growth.

