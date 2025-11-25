ARP Digital Holdings, a leading digital asset and investment firm in the Middle East, has partnered with DV Trading, a leading global liquidity provider with expertise in trading, risk, management, hedging and technology, and Centaur Markets to expand digital asset wealth management opportunities for its clients globally.

ARP Digital Holdings has also hired Anestis Arampatzis as its first Chief Investment Officer to build its digital asset wealth management and structured product offering.

Through its partnership with DV Trading, ARP Digital Holdings will introduce new structured products in a wide range of digital assets initially for clients in the Middle East through ARP Digital Bahrain B.S.C. subject to regulatory approvals, with DV’s Centaur Markets desk serving as a dedicated liquidity provider and market maker.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone for ARP Digital Holdings as we scale our global reach and product depth alongside Centaur Markets and DV Trading," said Abdulla Kanoo, the Co-CEO of ARP Digital Holdings.

"This builds on our launch of the region’s first digital asset linked structured product in 2024. Together, we will set new benchmarks in building regulated products that merge digital assets with traditional finance structures that will attract a new range of institutional investors. Anestis and his team bring exceptional expertise and share our vision of building a world-class leader in digital asset wealth management," he stated.

To lead this new chapter, Anestis Arampatzis, Co-Head of Centaur Markets, will assume the role of Group CIO and Global Head of Assets & Wealth Management at ARP Digital Holdings.

"I am very excited to be part of this next phase of ARP Digital Holdings’ development," stated Arampatzis.

"The market for regulated digital wealth management products is growing rapidly in the Middle East driven by regulatory clarity and increasing levels of adoption by institutions and sophisticated investors," he noted.

The partnership reflects a shared vision between ARP Digital Holdings and DV Trading to bring institutional-grade solutions, disciplined risk management and innovation to investors across the region. The partnership combines ARP Digital Holdings’ client network and regional footprint with DV Trading’s deep expertise in derivatives, market making and diversified trading strategies, creating a powerful platform for sophisticated investors seeking excellent risk-adjusted returns in both digital and traditional markets.

"We are pleased to partner with ARP Digital Holdings," remarked Jared Vegosen, the Co-Founder of the DV Group of Companies.

"This partnership will expand our ability to reach new institutional markets and deploy our structured product expertise at greater scale. By pairing the Centaur Markets desk capabilities with the ARP Digital Holdings client network, we can deliver tailored, institutional-grade solutions to sophisticated investors throughout the Middle East," he stated.

ARP Digital Holdings Co-CEO Abdulaziz Kanoo emphasized the broader ambition behind the collaboration. "We’re thrilled to partner with Centaur Markets and DV Trading. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver differentiated, customisable investment products."

"We’re equally excited to welcome Anestis and his team. Their expertise and cultural alignment will accelerate our vision to define the future of digital asset wealth and asset management," he added.

