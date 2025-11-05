The Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) has partnered with Panmure Liberum, the largest independent investment bank in the UK, to offer services including advise on local and regional dealmaking and capital raising in Bahrain.

BBK is one of the largest banks in Bahrain, with a footprint across Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, and Turkey. Panmure Liberum will act as an extension of BBK’s team, providing investment banking services to BBK’s clients.

As part of the partnership, BBK will work with Panmure Liberum to offer corporate finance advice across M&A, equity and debt capital raising, and IPO support for companies both domestically and internationally across BBK’s wider network.

“Looking ahead, we will work with BBK to forge deep relationships with their corporate clients, supporting them in achieving their growth ambitions and driving shared success,” Rich Ricci, Chief Executive Officer of Panmure Liberum, said.

