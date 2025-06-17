Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Batelco by Beyon, to deliver integrated service packages to their business clients.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step in advancing Bahrain’s digital economy by combining secure fintech services with comprehensive connectivity offerings.

The agreement will allow Batelco to offer its corporate customers a bundled suite of services that includes its range of connectivity solutions alongside ‘NBB GO’, the bank’s SoftPOS application.

The collaboration aims to provide a seamless one-stop solution for businesses, enabling them to manage both their connectivity and payment processing needs with greater ease and efficiency.

Commenting on the occasion, NBB Group chief executive for markets and client solutions Hisham AlKurdi said: “This partnership represents a powerful alignment of two national institutions working together to deliver meaningful value to businesses across Bahrain. By integrating NBB GO into Batelco’s bundled offerings, we are enabling entrepreneurs and SMEs to benefit from a streamlined, secure, and efficient payment solution that complements their communication needs. It is a significant step towards creating a digitally inclusive ecosystem where innovation and ease-of-use are at the forefront of service delivery.”

Batelco general manager of enterprise Abdulla Danesh added: “This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to rethinking how businesses across Bahrain access and utilise digital services. By joining hands with NBB, we are combining secure payment technologies with advanced connectivity solutions to deliver a comprehensive experience for our enterprise clients. It highlights how we are focused on enriching their capabilities to embrace innovation, operate more effectively, and contribute to the kingdom’s broader developmental objectives.”

NBB GO is an innovative Android-based solution that transforms any NFC-enabled smartphone into a secure POS terminal, allowing businesses to accept contactless card and mobile wallet payments without the need for traditional point-of-sale devices. Offered as an app on the Google Play Store, it provides an accessible, secure, and cost-effective way for merchants to modernise their payment infrastructure and embrace cashless transactions. With connectivity and fintech services packaged together, businesses can enhance their operational capabilities, reduce overheads, and deliver a better experience to their customers.

The collaboration reflects both organisations’ dedication to supporting economic development by equipping businesses with forward-looking tools that drive convenience, security, and scalability. Through this initiative, NBB and Beyon continue to empower Bahraini enterprises and contribute to the broader vision of a cashless, digitally advanced ecosystem.

