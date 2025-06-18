Cairo: Egypt-based early-stage fintech fund DisrupTech Ventures announced its first pan-African investment, backing Nigerian agri-fintech startup Winich Farms.

The investment forms part of Lagos-based Winich’s Pre-Series A round, according to a press release.

The company will use the funding to scale its business beyond Nigeria and leverage export opportunities in the MENA region, positioning itself as a leader in post-harvest agri-fintech.

Mohamed Okasha, Managing Partner at DisrupTech Ventures, stated: “Agriculture is also core to Egypt’s economy, and we look forward to sharing insights and best practices between both markets as Winich grows across the continent.”

From his side, Attai Riches, CEO and Co-Founder of Winich, commented: “This partnership reinforces our vision to build a more inclusive and efficient agricultural value chain, starting from Nigeria and reaching out to global markets.”

Operating in 29 of Nigeria’s 36 states, Winich is fast becoming a vital link between smallholder farmers and the broader agri value chain.

Its digital platform connects more than 180,000 smallholder farmers directly with off-takers, such as processors and small retailers, eliminating any intermediaries that erode farmers’ profits.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

