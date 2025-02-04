BKN301 Group, a London-based banking as a service (BaaS) technology provider, has launched an office in Qatar, serving as the company’s regional headquarters (HQ) for the MENA region.

This move aligns with BKN301’s development strategy to foster digital transformation across the region and promote the fintech sector through its innovative solutions, according to a press release.

The new head office will serve as a regional hub, offering advanced BaaS Orchestrator solutions and financial services tailored specifically to the MENA market.

Digital investment will be the largest market catalyst in Qatar, with assets under management (AUM) in the sector expected to reach $3.85 million (QAR 14.01 million) in 2025.

The nation’s digital payments market is rapidly expanding, with the number of users projected to stand at 2.87 million by 2028.

Stiven Muccioli, Founder and CEO of BKN301, said: “By designating the office as our regional operations centre, we aim to better serve the market and support its dynamic growth.”

“Moreover, as the regional fintech sector offers significant opportunities for economic diversification, we reinforce our commitment to advancing Qatar’s vision to foster a robust digital economy, which will also aid in bolstering our ability to deliver world-class solutions and exceptional market value,” Muccioli added.

Jordan Fabbri, Qatar Country Leader of BKN301, commented: “With Qatar's digital payment usage continually growing, we are strategically positioning ourselves to take advantage of the region's rising demand for innovative financial services.”

