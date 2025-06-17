Cairo: Egyptian Gulf Bank (EG Bank) has joined forces with Mastercard to drive financial accessibility, expand digital payment adoption, and launch new segments to its card portfolio.

The collaboration aims to reinforce the lender’s strategy and boost its commitment to delivering a convenient, seamless, and secure payment experience, according to a press release.

Mastercard will enable EG Bank to develop its portfolio of debit, credit, and commercial cards, securing tailored financial solutions with enhanced benefits.

The EGX-listed bank will expand its offerings and digital banking services, such as mobile banking and internet banking, which allow customers to manage their accounts and conduct transactions remotely.

Yasmeen Galal, Head of Consumer Banking & SMEs at EGBANK, said: “This collaboration enables us to offer seamless and rewarding financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers while driving long-term growth and innovation in Egypt’s financial landscape.”

