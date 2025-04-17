UAE - PayPal teamed up with TerraPay to enable real-time fund transfers for PayPal customers across the MEA region, according to a press release.

This partnership aims to drive economic growth by making cross-border transactions faster, easier to use and more accessible by connecting banks, mobile wallets, and financial institutions.

Mordor Intelligence1 reported that the MENA digital payments market is estimated at $251.34 billion in 2025, and is expected to hit $422.56 billion by 2030.

Through secure PayPal account linking, TerraPay will serve as an enabler, enabling mobile wallet and bank users across the MEA region to seamlessly transfer funds to their PayPal accounts.

Otto Williams, Senior Vice President, Regional Head and General Manager, MEA, at PayPal, said: “By partnering with TerraPay, we are making it easier for businesses and individuals to make cross-border transactions, quickly, securely, and without friction. Together, we’re helping unlock economic opportunity and build a more connected, inclusive financial future for the Middle East and Africa region.”

Ani Sane, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at TerraPay, commented: “This partnership with PayPal marks a major milestone in expanding financial access across the Middle East and Africa, where our strong global infrastructure, helps overcome the limitations of traditional banking.”

“With built-in interoperability, TerraPay connects various financial systems, from banks to mobile wallets, making it easier for businesses to scale and users to transact seamlessly on a global scale. Together, we are driving a new era of digital payments,” Sane added.

