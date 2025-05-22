UAE – Zoho and areeba signed a partnership agreement at Seamless Dubai 2025 to accelerate the digital transformation of businesses across the region, according to a press release.

Under the joint deal, Zoho will invest up to $5 million worth of wallet credits to enable areeba’s business customers across UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon to access Zoho’s suite of over 55 cloud-based applications.

These tools offer businesses a unified, secure platform to streamline all their business functions, such as invoicing, payments, customer engagement, and workforce management.

By combining areeba’s payment expertise with Zoho’s robust digital ecosystem, the partnership empowers businesses with enterprise-grade technology that enhances efficiency, improves operations, and supports long-term growth.

Prem Anand Velumani, Associate Director, Strategic Alliances, Zoho Middle East and Africa (MEA), said: “This collaboration breaks down barriers to technology and empowers more organizations to modernize with confidence. It is a powerful step in our mission to grow sustainably by staying locally rooted and globally connected.”

Maher Mikati, CEO of areeba, commented: “This partnership is a major step forward in our mission to empower businesses with innovative, localized solutions.”

