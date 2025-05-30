Arab Finance: WaffarX, Egypt’s leading fintech cashback solution, has entered a new strategic partnership with DGTERA, a fast-growing provider of smart solutions in the food and beverage (F&B) and retail sectors, according to an emailed press release.

Under the partnership, both companies will jointly cooperate on integrating value-driven customer engagement tools with innovative operational technology.

They will also work together on introducing a new standard of efficiency and consumer loyalty to F&B businesses across Egypt and Saudi Arabia

This collaboration will enable WaffarX to integrate its cashback technology seamlessly into DGTERA’s smart restaurant and retail systems, offering end users a rewarding experience directly at the point of purchase.

It aims to assist F&B businesses in enhancing customer retention and increasing transaction value while improving operational performance.

It also supports the regional growth strategies of both companies, leveraging their complementary strengths in fintech innovation and smart retail infrastructure.

DGTERA currently serves over 1,400 merchants and 6,000 active points of sale (POS) in Saudi Arabia alone.