KUWAIT -- Chairwoman of the 6th Gulf Virtual Conference for Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Dr. Hanadi Mubarak Al-Mubaraki, announced Tuesday that the conference concluded with four main recommendations aimed at strengthening economic diversification through innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Mubaraki said that the conference, held virtually under the patronage of Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi from May 26 to 27, featured distinguished participation from sheikhs, ministers, diplomats, inventors, entrepreneurs, researchers, and experts across various sectors, exceeding 100 participants.

Al-Mubaraki noted that the four recommendations focused on key themes, namely economic diversification through innovation and technological entrepreneurship, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, advancement in financial, health, and educational technologies, as well as building smart cities and clean energy.

She pointed out that the first recommendation emphasized the necessity of long-term investment in innovative and sustainable projects, the establishment of an Arab investment fund to support innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology transfer, the creation of a GCC center for institutional innovation and technological entrepreneurship, and strengthening partnerships among governmental and private sectors, academia, and financial institutions to raise innovation and AI indicators.

She mentioned that the second recommendation called for developing digital infrastructure to support AI applications and cybersecurity, encouraging startups and SMEs in the AI sector, designing specialized AI algorithms in Arabic, enabling digital commerce, and establishing clear data protection and privacy policies.

She indicated that the third recommendation emphasized enhancing the use of technology, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing in vital sectors such as health, education, and finance, developing innovative fintech tools, and supporting digital regional integration among Gulf and Arab countries.

Al-Mubaraki added that the fourth and final recommendation highlighted the importance of investing in smart cities infrastructure, communication networks, renewable energy technologies, enhancing technological innovation in clean energy, promoting sustainable marketing through technology to reduce harmful emissions, and raising community awareness about sustainability.

